Let’s take a closer look at who’s ahead in the 2023 US Open final qualifier





The longest day in golf is just around the corner.

On Monday, June 5, players from across North America will compete for the chance to punch their tickets to the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

Golf Channel will cover Golf’s Longest Day with live updates and reports throughout the day from each venue. Field sizes are subject to change and available places will be announced on Monday.

Here’s a look at some notable players at each of the nine venues for the US Open final qualifier:

Lambton Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

PGA Tour players include Ryan Armour, Harry Hall, Harry Higgs, Maverick McNealy and Richy Werenski. Ludvig Aberg: The senior Texas Tech is No. 1 in the World Amateur Rankings and just earned his PGA Tour card at the top of the PGA Tour University Rankings. Michael Block: The 46-year-old won pro club honors at this year’s PGA Championship and scored an ace in the final round. His Cinderella story earned him a bye for the following week’s Charles Schwab Challenge, but he missed the cut. He established the RBC Canadian Open play in qualifying week, and the USGA allowed him to move his qualifying site from Hillcrest to Lambton for less travel.

Hillcrest Country Club, Los Angeles, California

Dylan Block: The 18-year-old son of Michael Block, Dylan intends to turn professional soon and has hit a ball speed of 197 mph (Cameron Champ leads the Tour this season in average ball speed at 190.69 ). Preston Summerhays: US Junior Amateur winner in 2019 and All-Pac-12 Conference sophomore this year at Arizona State University. Brendan Steele: Three-time PGA Tour winner who now competes on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour. Norman Xiong: Once an unmissable prospect, winning the 2018 Nicklaus and Haskins Awards at Oregon as college golf’s top player. Now plays on Korn Ferry Tour and recently finished T-2 at the Visit Knoxville Open.

Pine Tree Golf Club, Boynton Beach, Florida

Cameron Kuchar: The 15-year-old son of PGA Tour professional Matt Kuchar. Progressed to an 18-hole local qualifier in Wellington, Florida. Carlos Ortiz: Winner of the Houston Open in 2020. Now playing on LIV and looking to compete in his fourth US Open. Matthew Wolff: A former Oklahoma State star who burst onto the scene, winning the 2019 3M Open and rising to No. 12 in the world. Last year, however, he defected to LIV and is now the 260th player in the world.

Hawks Ridge Golf Club, Ball Ground, Georgia

Bill Haas: Six-time PGA Tour winner and 2011 FedExCup champion. Patton Kizzire: Two-time Tour winner and 2015 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year. Gordon Sargent: Sophomore at Vanderbilt who won the 2022 NCAA Individual Title. Was also the 2022-23 SEC Player of the Year.

Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Maryland

Joseph Bramlett: Played six full seasons on the PGA Tour with five top-10 finishes, including three this season. Was the youngest player at the time to qualify for the US Amateur when he competed at the age of 14 in 2002. He was sidelined for two years due to a malfunctioning lateral spine, but returned to golf in 2018. Marc Leishman: The six-time Tour winner was a perennial best player in the world 50 before moving to LIV in 2022. Later that year he said that it was “good not to play” the majors anymore, but that he was still trying to qualify. Sebastian Munoz: Winner of the 2019 Sanderson Farms Tour Championship. Finished T-14 at US Open last year and now plays for LIV.

Canoe Brook Country Club (North and South Course) Summit, NJ

Raymond Floyd Jr: The 48-year-old son of four-time major champion Raymond Floyd. Raymond Jr. currently works for a stock trading firm. Jim Herman: Three-time PGA Tour winner, most recently the 2020 Wyndham Championship. Former professional assistant at Trump National Golf Club. Derek Hitchner: Voted 2023 West Coast Conference Co-Player of the Year as a graduate student at Pepperdine. Reached semi-finals last year at US Amateur. Ben James: One of five finalists this year for the Division I Jack Nicklaus Award as a freshman at the University of Virginia. Kelly Kraft: Defeated Patrick Cantlay in the 2011 US Amateur Championship Final. Brandon Matthews: One of the longest hitters in the game, a PGA Tour rookie this year with a top 10 finish (Zurich Classic). Caleb Surratt: SEC Freshman of the Year and won the SEC Championship in Tennessee this year. The US Junior Am finalist in 2022. Michael Thorbjornsen: Pac-12 Conference Golfer of the Year at Stanford this year. Won the 2018 US Junior Am and finished fourth at last year’s Travelers Championship, a week after playing the US Open.

Old Chatham Golf Club, Durham, North Carolina

Chesson Hadley: The 2014 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year when he won the Puerto Rico Open and a four-time Korn Ferry Tour champion. Spencer Levin: Low-am at the 2004 US Open at Shinnecock Hills and won the Veritex Bank KFT Championship in April as Monday’s qualifier for his first world ranking victory in 15 years. Doc Redman: PGA Tour member who won the 2018 US Amateur at Riviera and was a member of the 2017 US Walker Cup winning team at Los Angeles Country Club. Bo Van Pelt: The 2009 US Bank Championship winner who took a 1,321-day hiatus from golf between 2016 and 2019 due to injury, but is back and continues to play on the PGA and Korn Ferry tours. Harold Varner III: World No. 67 left for LIV in 2022 and recently won the LIV event in Washington DC

Brookside Golf & Country Club and The Lakes Golf & Country Club, Columbus, Ohio

Cameron Champ: Three-time Tour winner and member of the 2017 US Walker Cup team. Stewart Cink: Won the Open Championship in 2009 as one of his eight Tour titles. Almost won the 2001 US Open in Southern Hills. He finished third on his PGA Tour Champions debut at the Senior PGA Championship. Eric Cole: Thirty-four-year-old Tour rookie and mini-Tour legend who lost in the playoffs at this year’s Honda Classic and held the Day 1PGA Championship lead when play was suspended. Pierceson Coody: Former University of Texas star who had two KFT wins in the past year. Luke Donald: Former world No. 1, 2011 PGA Tour Player of the Year and 2023 European Ryder Cup captain Lucas Glover: Won the 2009 US Open, then picked up his first victory since his major triumph at John Deere Classic 2021. Zach Johnson: Two-time major champion and captain of the 2023 Ryder Cup in the United States. Geoff Ogilvy: Won the 2006 US Open at Winged Foot and has eight Tour wins.

Springfield Country Club, Springfield, Ohio

PGA Tour players include Nick Hardy, Beau Hossler, Troy Merritt, Taylor Pendrith, Scott Piercy, Sam Stevens and Brian Stuard. Ryan Brehm: Won the 2022 Puerto Rico Open playing the final week of a medical exemption. Hasn’t had a top 10 on the Tour since then. Willie Mack III: Competed in mini-tours for nearly a decade before earning KFT status for 2023. Made two PGA Tour Cups. Wyatt Worthington II: PGA professional who competes on the APGA Tour. Won first APGA event in April. Played in the last two PGA Championships.

Tacoma Country & Golf Club, Lakewood, WA

Max Ennis: 17, who won two Idaho Junior Amateur Championships and won the Class 5A State High School Championship as a freshman in 2021 and was a runner-up in 2022. Max Herendeen: an 18-year-old high school student who won the WIAA State Championship last year. He will attend the University of Illinois this fall. Joe Highsmith: Has KFT status and finished fourth in the Panama Championship this year. A two-time All-American at Pepperdine.

