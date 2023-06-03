



Ministers made a breakthrough in negotiations with officials over salaries after agreeing to provide low-level officials with a one-off $1,500 to help them with living expenses.

Prospect unions welcomed the proposal Friday following talks between Cabinet Secretary Jeremy Quinn and union officials earlier in the day.

Employees’ unions had previously criticized the government for not providing its members with the same lump sum payments that are provided to teachers and health workers. Officials have already called off a strike planned for this week and will now consult with members on whether to accept the government’s proposed amendment.

Quin said in a statement: “I am pleased with the constructive relationship we have with the civil servants union, and I am pleased to announce that the Department will be able to pay $1,500 to all employees in Grade 6 and below.

This is fair to taxpayers and an acknowledgment of the financial pressures officials have faced over the past year.

Prospects Executive Director Mike Clancy said: The industrial action taken by union members has been crucial to getting to this point. We will now discuss the content of the proposal with public service officials and formally respond to the government when appropriate.

After a public sector strike-plagued winter, the government has made strides in negotiations in recent months by offering workers a one-off sum to compensate for high levels of inflation. This includes teachers, medical workers and railroad workers, but so far not government officials.

Prospect, whose members include technical, administrative and scientific staff from agencies such as the Met Office, Health and Safety Executive and Natural England, criticized Downing Street last month for not making a similar offer.

A source familiar with the talks said a lump sum was never explicitly proposed, but government officials gave the impression that it would. But when Quin formally presented the offer last month, it did not include a one-time payment, sparking outrage and further strikes.

The unions suspended the strike last week after the government offered to enter into new talks. These strikes will remain suspended while the union consults with its members.

Union officials said they welcomed the new proposal and said their concerns were addressed in principle. However, it has not officially advised its members whether to accept it or not.

