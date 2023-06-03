Australian PM says severing US-China relations would be devastating





Albanese speaks at Asia’s highest security meeting. US-China tensions are expected to dominate the summit. Secretary Austin, Chinese General Li Shake Hands

SINGAPORE, June 2 (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday called for greater engagement between the United States and China, saying a breakdown in superpower dialogue could have devastating consequences for the world.

The relationship between the United States and China is at its lowest point in decades as they remain deeply divided over everything from Taiwan sovereignty to cyber espionage and territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Speaking at the opening of the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, Albanese said he supported US President Joe Biden’s efforts to open channels of communication with China.

“If you don’t have the pressure valve of dialogue … then there’s always a much greater risk that assumptions turn into irremediable actions and reactions,” Albanese said in a ballroom full of defense officials. and diplomats from around the world.

“The consequences of such a collapse, whether in the Taiwan Strait or elsewhere, would not be limited to the major powers or the site of their conflict, they would be devastating for the world,” he added.

Heightened competition between the United States and China is expected to dominate discussions at the summit. Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu declined an invitation to meet US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin there this week.

The two men shook hands on the sidelines of the conference on Friday but the two did not have a “substantial exchange”, the Pentagon said.

Austin is due to address the summit on Saturday before Li delivers his own speech on Sunday.

IMPROVEMENT OF RELATIONS WITH CHINA

Albanese’s comments come as Australia seeks to stabilize its own relations with China after a three-year diplomatic freeze and trade lockdowns that Beijing is easing.

China buys most of Australia’s valuable iron ore and is its biggest trading partner.

“We have a better relationship with China, we want to cooperate as much as possible with China,” Albanese said. “The dialogue had broken down, now there is the dialogue.”

The United States is Australia’s biggest security ally and Beijing has criticized a deal announced in March to buy US nuclear submarines.

Australia is set to spend 368 billion Australian dollars ($250 billion) over three decades on the submarine program, part of a broader security pact with the United States and Britain known as the name of AUKUS.

Australia is also part of the Five Eyes intelligence gathering and sharing network, along with the United States, Britain, Canada and New Zealand, a group that Chinese officials say is part of the West’s lingering Cold War mentality and attempts to contain its rise.

“In building our country’s defense capability, Australia’s goal is not to prepare for war, but to prevent it through deterrence, reassurance and building resilience in the region” , said Albanese.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Joe Brock, Greg Torode, Kanupriya Kapoor, Xinghui Kok, Chen Lin and Raju Gopalakrishnan; Additional reporting by Kirsty Needham and Idrees Ali; Editing by Gerry Doyle

