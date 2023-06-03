UK car rental service delivers vehicle via remote control.





A new car rental service has launched in the UK that aims to deliver cars directly to customers without a driver. Instead of relying on self-driving technology, Fetch, a service launched by British startup Imperium Drive, remotely pilots an electric vehicle from the comfort of the company’s headquarters, providing a driverless vehicle experience with the added safety of technically still having a human driver. control.

Today, however, vehicles are delivered with a safety driver in the driver’s seat who can take control of the vehicle if necessary. Fetch.AI hopes to go fully remote after 18 months of demonstrating success.

Fetch.AI’s unmanned system claims to have driven more than 1,000 miles without crashing.

Imperium Drive’s CEO, Koosha Kaveh, said in commentary published by the BBC that it is driverless, but not yet autonomous. There are still humans involved, but they sit in control centers that steer the vehicles in a drone-like way. Imperium Drive unveiled the Fetch system to the public after 18 months of testing around Milton Keynes, UK. The company claims it has successfully driven over 1,000 miles without a single crash.

Customers can order rental cars through the Fetch app. The app is currently available for download on the App Store and Google Play. The vehicle is then remotely piloted to the customer’s location, where the customer gets behind the wheel and drives like a typical rental. At the end of the rental period, a remote operator can take control of the vehicle and drive it to the next customer or return it to base for charging.

Drivers who drive rental vehicles remotely will have a 360-degree view of the road using a combination of cameras built into the vehicles and computer vision algorithms that can sense everything around them. The setup is similar to that used by gamers who specialize in racing simulators, and features a cockpit-like gaming chair, a four-monitor display, and driving peripherals like a steering wheel.

Fetch.AI currently has only 4 vehicles operating within a 4 mile radius of central Milton Keynes. Other regional hubs are expected to follow, with Kaveh telling Top Gear that the service will expand to nearby locations such as Luton (which hosts one of the UK’s busiest airports) and Northampton in the near term.

The game-like aspect of operators remotely piloting vehicles is already a concern for some experts. The plan has been tested very successfully for 18 months, but we are concerned that the experience of driving a vehicle remotely distances drivers from potential road safety consequences in the same way as a video game, said road safety spokesperson Simon Williams. For RAC in a statement released by The Engineer. By not being in the vehicle, the remote driver can reasonably see ahead and around them, but they are somewhat detached from the reality of actually being behind the wheel.

Imperium Drive claims that Fetch is the world’s first driverless car rental service, but it’s important to note that driverless robotaxi services are being piloted in cities around the world. A few weeks ago, Uber also announced a partnership with Waymo that will bring autonomous robo-taxis to Phoenix, Arizona later this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2023/6/2/23746505/fetch-driverless-car-rental-service-uk-imperium-drive-robotaxi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos