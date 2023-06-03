First Thing: US Debt Ceiling Deal Passes Senate, Avoiding Catastrophic Federal Default | American News





Good morning.

The Senate narrowly passed a bill to suspend the debt ceiling Thursday night, sending the legislation to Joe Bidens’ office and averting a federal default that could have wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy and global markets.

The final vote was 63 to 36, with 46 Democrats and 17 Republicans supporting the bill while five Democrats and 31 Republicans opposed it. Sixty votes were needed to pass the bill.

Tonight’s vote is a good result because Democrats have done a very good job of eliminating the worst aspects of the Republican plan, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after the vote. And that’s why Democrats voted overwhelmingly for this bill, while Republicans in the Senate certainly did not.

Biden applauded the Senate’s accomplishment and promised to sign the bill as soon as it hits his desk, days away from the default June 5 deadline.

What did Biden say? Tonight, senators from both parties voted to protect the hard-earned economic progress we’ve made and prevent a first-ever U.S. default Our work is far from done, but this deal is a step forward essential and a reminder of what is possible when we act in the best interests of our country.

What did Kevin McCarthy take away from the deal? As part of the negotiations on the bill, the Republican House Leader was successful in securing modest reductions in government spending and changes to work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Temporary Assistance Program for families in need. Those changes were deemed insufficient by 31 Republican senators, who echoed criticism voiced by the 71 House Republicans who had opposed the bill a day earlier.

kyiv shoots down more than 30 missiles and drones in morning strikesA Ukrainian military helicopter takes off during exercises in northern Ukraine. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Ukrainian authorities on Friday lifted air raid alerts across most of the country, and officials in Kyiv said the defenses appeared to have shot down more than 30 Russian missiles and drones.

Moscow has launched about 20 separate missile and drone strikes against Ukrainian cities since early May. Kiev military authorities wrote on Telegram that Russia launched drones and cruise missiles at the same time.

According to preliminary information, more than 30 aerial targets of various types were detected and destroyed in the airspace above and around Kyiv by air defense forces, they said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who previously reported two separate waves of attacks, wrote on Telegram that there were no calls for emergency services. Ukraine regularly claims that its defenses shoot down the majority of Russian missiles and drones.

Why is the New Start arms control treaty making headlines? The United States has said it will stop providing Russia with some of the notifications required under the New Start arms control treaty from Thursday, Reuters reports, including updates on its missile and weapon locations. launchers, in response to Moscow’s continued violations of the agreement.

Trump repeats his usual Fox News town hall lies, but big miss Donald Trump waves to supporters at an event in Grimes, Iowa, on Thursday. Photography: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Fox News hosted a town hall event in Iowa with Donald Trump on Thursday night, allowing the former president to repeat his well-worn grievances and lies. Remarkably though, the one-hour pre-recorded prime-time special hosted by Sean Hannity excluded any mention of the Trump conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

The show’s first episode came two weeks after CNN aired a chaotic, lie-laden town hall with Trump that was harshly criticized by reporters inside and outside the network.

Fox News pre-taped the event, allowing it to cut out lies that could prompt further lawsuits.

The network has good reason to be cautious. It recently agreed to a $780 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems for its dissemination of Trump election lies, and it still faces a libel lawsuit from Smartmatic, another voting technology company.

What did the pictures show? The network plans to air more town hall footage on Friday night, but the show steered Trump away from the 2020 election, instead asking him to discuss Bidens’ mental acuity, the border wall and a host of other topics that reliably disturb Fox’s views. and asset base.

In other news, Joe Biden trips and falls at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Joe Biden tripped and fell after presenting the final diploma during a graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy on Thursday. The 80-year-old president was quickly helped and returned to his seat unaided. The White House said he was fine.

Elon Musk has been charged with insider trading in a class action lawsuit brought by investors. They say the CEO of Tesla manipulated the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, costing them billions of dollars. Investors said Musk used Twitter posts, paid online influencers, his 2021 appearance on NBC Saturday Night Live and other publicity stunts to trade profitably.

A former actor who alleges Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her and another woman in his home in 1969 has sued him under a new California law that suspends the statute of limitations on sexual abuse claims. Victoria Valentino, 80, says she was an actress and singer 54 years ago when she met Cosby, who is now 85.

Shanghai reported a record temperature in May of 36.7°C, beating the previous record by 1°C. ‘Is since mid-April.

Stat of the day: Blood test for 50 types of cancer could speed up diagnosis, study finds Galleri’s test detects tiny fragments of tumor DNA in the bloodstream. Photography: migstock/Alamy

A blood test for more than 50 forms of cancer could help speed up diagnosis and speed up treatment for patients, according to a study. Results from the liquid biopsy NHS trial, released at the world’s largest cancer conference in the US, suggest the Galleri blood test has the potential to detect and rule out cancer in people with symptoms.

The test detects tiny fragments of tumor DNA in the bloodstream. It alerts doctors if a cancer signal has been detected and predicts where that signal is coming from in the body.

Experts welcomed the results, but said more research would be needed before the test, carried out by California-based company Grail, could be rolled out in health systems.

Don’t miss this: Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips were killed in the Amazon. A year later, their Aboriginal allies risk death to continue the workBruno Pereira and Dom Phillips. Composition: The Guardian

A year after the murders of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips, which laid bare the environmental devastation inflicted under former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, indigenous leaders and their allies such as Brazilian activist Sydney Possuelo are stepping up their battle to protect the largest rainforest in the world and the people who lived there long before the arrival of European explorers in the 16th century.

Activists are defiant about the many dangers of confronting environmental criminals and organized crime groups that have tightened their grip on the Amazon region, writes Tom Phillips. If they kill me, I’ll go to heaven because I’m defending my territory, said Daman Matis, 27, who helps guard a waterfront government protection base on one of the waterways that the illegal miners are using it to invade protected indigenous lands.

Climate toll: US deal could block colossal methane emissions from TurkmenistanExperts describe Turkmenistan’s methane emissions as staggering. Photograph: Alexander Vershinin/AP

The United States is in negotiations with Turkmenistan on an agreement to stop the colossal leaks of methane from the countries of Central Asia. Turkmenistan was responsible for 184 super-emitter events in which the powerful greenhouse gas was released in 2022, the highest number in the world. One of them caused pollution equivalent to the emissions of 67 million cars.

U.S. officials hope some leaks from Turkmenistan’s oil and gas industry could be stopped by the start of the UN’s Cop28 climate summit in late November. A success would represent a major step forward in the fight against the climate crisis, given that methane emissions are responsible for 25% of global heating.

A surge since 2007 could be the biggest threat to keeping global temperatures within 1.5C of pre-industrial levels and seriously risks triggering catastrophic tipping points, scientists say. Addressing leaks from fossil fuel sites is the fastest, easiest and cheapest way to reduce methane emissions.

Last thing: The US Air Force denies conducting a simulation in which an AI drone killed the operatorAn MQ-9 Reaper drone at Kandahar Air Base in Afghanistan in 2018. Photograph: Shah Marai/AFP/Getty Pictures

The US Air Force has denied conducting an AI simulation in which a drone decided to kill its operator to prevent it from interfering with its efforts to accomplish its mission.

An official said last month that during a virtual test run by the US military, an AI-controlled Air Force drone used some very unexpected strategies to achieve its goal.

Colonel Tucker Hamilton described a mock test in which an AI-powered drone was advised to destroy an enemy’s air defense systems and attacked anyone who interfered with that order.

But in a statement to Insider, US Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek denied that such a simulation took place.

The US military has embraced AI and recently used artificial intelligence to control an F-16 fighter jet.

