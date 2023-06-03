YouTube stops removing election denial contentExBulletin





YouTube announced on June 2 that it will no longer remove videos that make false claims about the legitimacy of US elections. Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images .

YouTube will no longer remove videos falsely claiming the 2020 US presidential election was stolen, reversing a policy put in place in the contentious weeks after the 2020 vote.

The Google-owned video platform said in a blog post that it had removed “tens of thousands” of videos questioning the integrity of past US presidential elections since it created the policy in December 2020 .

But two-and-a-half years later, the company said it “will stop removing content that makes false claims that widespread fraud, error, or trouble occurred in the 2020 U.S. presidential election and others” because things have changed. He said the decision was “carefully deliberate”.

“In the current environment, we find that while removing this content will curb some misinformation, it could also have the unintended effect of restricting political discourse without significantly reducing the risk of violence or other harm in the world. real,” YouTube said.

The platform will continue to ban videos that mislead voters about when, where and how to vote, claims that discourage voting, and “content that encourages others to interfere with democratic processes.”

It also prohibits certain false allegations of election fraud or errors in other countries, including the German federal elections of 2021 and the Brazilian presidential elections of 2014, 2018 and 2022.

YouTube’s reversal of its ban on false US election claims comes as the 2024 campaign is already underway, and former President and current Republican candidate Donald Trump continues to claim, without evidence, that he has lost to Joe Biden in 2020 due to widespread fraud.

“YouTube was one of the last major social media platforms to keep a policy in place to tackle 2020 election misinformation. Now it’s decided to take the easy way out by giving people like Donald Trump and its enablers the freedom to continue lying without consequence about the 2020 election,” said Julie Millican, vice president of liberal watchdog Media Matters for America. “YouTube and other platforms that came before it by weakening their election misinformation policies, like Facebook, have made it clear that an attempted insurrection is not enough. They’re setting the stage for a recall.”

YouTube’s policy went further than Facebook and Twitter, which said they would label but not remove false election claims.

Twitter stopped labeling false claims about the 2020 election early last year, saying it had been more than a year since the election was certified and Biden took office.

Facebook has retired its use of tagging, according to a 2022 Washington Post analysis of unsubstantiated voter fraud allegations on the platform.

