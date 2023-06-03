UK Car Buying: Expert Tips On Choosing The Right Budget | motoring





If you’re one of those people who look at the prospect of buying a car with a mixture of fear and anger, we can help. This week Guardian Money asked some car experts in the UK which car they would buy if they spent their own money.

The cheapest new cars in the UK include the Dacia Sandero, MG3, Kia Picanto and Citron C3, all available in less than 14,000 shades to choose from. With that in mind, we asked experts what they would buy with a budget of 14,000. Would you choose one of these four, a different manufacturer, or a better value used option?

We also asked what they would buy if they were limited to an 8,000 budget, and those with more spending power were asked which electric car they would buy if they could spend a 25,000 budget.

In general, our experts favor East Asian brands over their European competitors, but we also had some surprising offers that will appeal to buyers looking for more than value for money in a car.

For electric car buyers, experts highly recommend the MG ZS. Photo: ZarkePix/Alamy

We came up with two categories of buyers. The first are couples who are retired or younger. One of them can use the vehicle to drive short distances or volunteer a few times a week. It will also be used for leisure: shopping, etc., weekend trips, and annual trips to places like France or Scotland in the summer.

The second buyer is a two-parent family with children ages 7 and 10. They should do all of the above, but may also want to do things like camping, so your family will need a little more space for everything. Life entails.

We told our experts that Guardian Money readers want reliability, low operating costs, affordable insurance, and comfort and safety. We said they were less concerned about handling and performance. They should assume the buyer drives less than 10,000 miles per year.

Cars will have to comply with Ulez given that several cities, including Birmingham and Bristol, now have clean air zones. In London, Ultra-Low Emission Zones (Ulez) are being extended to all boroughs from 29 August, and Low Emission Zones (LEZs) in Glasgow go into effect from 1 June.

What did the experts say?

david ross

Senior editor at heycar, the company that runs the website HonestJohn.co.uk

couple

He thinks the Toyota Yaris Hybrid should be their first choice. Because you not only get bulletproof Toyota reliability, but also because it’s cheap (about 60 miles per gallon), can run, and is very comfortable. He says you can find plenty of well-maintained models in this price range (around 14,000 units), and it’s a very smart buy. he adds. Those who want something a little more individual should look at the Suzuki Ignis.

The Toyota Yaris hybrid is affordable and very comfortable. Photo: Sue Thatcher/Alamy

Ross says my wife and I need look no further than the Ford Fiesta when it comes to spending $8,000. Pick one up with the 1.0 EcoBoost engine. He says this is a real gem.

family

Ross says his 14,000 pick will be the Kia Sportage 1.6 GDi 2. Not only does it prove to be a comfortable and reliable family SUV, but it also comes with a 7-year warranty on the rest. He also recommends looking into the koda Octavia Estate, which won’t make you want the space. Choose the 1.5 TSI SE L model.

Meanwhile, families with $8,000 to spend should make the well-built and spacious Toyota Avensis Tourer Estate (1.8 V-matic petrol) their first port of call. It is a family car that will not disappoint.

The MG4 is worth considering both new and used. Photo: VDWI Automotive/Alamy

electric car

Ross recommends that both groups check for MG. He said the couple would want the MG4, a new British car for 2023. He suggests that my family might want to opt for the larger MG ZS. MG has dominated the affordable electric car market, he says, and there is no other product on the market that can compete at this price.

luggage holder

Freelance automotive writer and former What Car? editor?

If you like a higher driving position, the Holder offer will appeal.

couple

To my husband and I, who are spending $14,000, he recommends they stay at the Dacia, but says they should opt for the company’s best-selling small SUV, the used Duster, over the new Sandero.

For that money, you could get a 3-year-old car with a choice of petrol or diesel engines.

These are notorious for munching a mile and are inexpensive to repair. Ford S-Max Luggage Holder

If my wife and I only want to spend $8,000, he suggests following his lead and buying an old, well-maintained, gasoline-powered Toyota RAV4 for $3,000-4,000 and using the savings to spend on a nice vacation or something like that. do. Given Toyota’s epic record for reliability, it should have plenty of miles. I just bought one, he added.

family

For our family, who can afford to spend $14,000, he thinks they should go against the SUV fad and find an estate or van that is now out of fashion. There are many high-spec Ford S-Max’s in this price range. [make sure you buy a Ulez-compliant model], although it is about 6-8 years old and has 50,000 miles of time remaining. These have a reputation for munching miles and are inexpensive to repair. They’re also incredibly fun to drive, he says.

Jim Holder loves the koda Octavia Estate. Photo: KeyWorded/Alamy

An 8,000 budget family car, he is another fan of the koda Octavia Estate. An Ulez compatible (Euro 6) diesel vehicle will likely get you at least 80,000 miles, which in itself isn’t bad. Gasoline models are available for much lower mileage and may be a better option for drivers with fewer miles per year.

electric car

Holder says my husband and I should choose the Hyundai Ioniq. The 20,000 will give you an almost new top-of-the-line spec that’s only two years old. For our EV range, he says, the price of the Kia e-Niro has dropped to less than $25,000 on the used market, and for that you get an older electric car that outperforms many newer electric cars. It’s also fairly roomy and comfortable, he says.

Pierce Ward

Autocar Associate Editor

If you want something a little more flashy and less focused on values, his suggestions may appeal.

couple

For the 14,000-spending couple, he says the Sandero is a great car that won an Autocar award this year, but he nonetheless prefers to use it in this price range. The Volkswagen CC is said to be attractive, but cannot argue with the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe. The 2.0-liter diesel engine is economical, smooth, and can easily cope with trips to the south of France, he says.

With a budget of 8,000, he says my wife and I should look into a used mini convertible.

The 2.0-litre diesel engine is economical and smooth, easily coping with the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe’s Trip Pierce Wards of Southern France.

family

For our spendthrift family he also opted for the sportier koda Octavia vRS or possibly the Mini Clubman. However, he said he would get the nod because the Octavia drives better. Ward says families with $8,000 to spend should look into the Honda Civic. As long as your family doesn’t need too much space, it will work.

Ward points to the almost new MG4 for couples and the Kia e-Niro for families. The Niro may not be as fun to drive as the MG, but it has decent range and more interior space, he says.

our offer

When it comes to best-value cars, it’s the Japanese brand that still stands out.

couple

For couples, we would look at one of three cars. The Honda Jazz is a wonderfully versatile car that is once again very reliable with low running costs. They are relatively expensive to buy, but again, you shouldn’t pay for expensive repairs. The Toyota Auris is a smaller version of the Avensis and has a lot of fans. Avoid the expensive hybrid cars that Uber drivers love and buy back used 1.6-liter petrol. Another car to consider is the Mazda3.

The Honda Jazz is a versatile and reliable car with low operating costs. Photo: Simon Stuart-Miller (Consignment)

family

If you had spent 8,000 or 14,000 on a family car, you would have bought a used 1.8 liter petrol Toyota Avensis estate. These cars may not have the sharpest handling, but they are fantastically reliable, very comfortable and quiet on the highway. Buy a car with 70,000 miles on it and run it until you can’t put off buying an electric car any longer. Pound for pound, this is the most affordable family car.

Toyota Avensis real estate is reliable and provides good value for families. Photo: Heritage Image Partnership Ltd/Alamy

My 2006 Avensis estate just went through 200,000 miles and is still running great, returning over 40 miles per gallon at a time. In 10 years I have had no bills other than replacing the clutch, battery, alternator and a few headlamp bulbs, 250 service and MOT per year. The diesel model isn’t as reliable as the petrol model, so stick with the 1.8 liter.

electric car

Don’t assume all electric vehicles are out of your budget. For less than 14,000, you can buy a 2- or 3-year-old MG ZS all-electric vehicle that will get you 30,000 miles full-time. It’s the best value electric vehicle on the market, and while its range falls short of the latest 25,000+ models, it will get you a solid 140 miles on a single charge.

Think you’ve found a better model and join the discussion below the line.

