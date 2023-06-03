The United States U-20 Women’s National Team qualifies for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup with a 2-1 win over Costa Rica in the Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship semi-finals





SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (June 2, 2023) The United States Women’s National Under-20 Team clinched their place in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup after beating Costa Rica 2-1 in the semi-finals of the Concacaf U-20 Womens Championship. Goals from 17-year-old midfielders Jasmine Aikey and Lauren Martinho were enough to secure victory as the United States showed attack despite the narrow score line.

The E. will face off in the match for third place on Sunday at 12 noon ET (Tubi) for the Concacaf U-20 World Cup final.

The title match will be a rematch of the last Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship final in 2022, which saw the United States beat Mexico 2-0 on goals from Michelle Cooper and Talia DellaPeruta. The United States have qualified for the final of every Concacaf U-20 tournament that has held one, facing Canada five times and Mexico five times and have qualified for the 12 Women’s World Cups that have been played for this age group (including the canceled 2020 tournament). The United States won the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in 2002, 2008 and 2012.

The tone of the game was set early on as Costa Rica dug deep into a 5-4-1 formation and defended with intensity, challenging the United States to force their way in, which the young Americans certainly did. Without one of the finest plays by a goalkeeper seen in this competition in recent memory, the United States would have called off the game early, but Costa Ricans Genesis Perez made 10 saves, including several world-class saves.

Team USA made it difficult all night, creating stellar chances but then finding either the finishing pass or a missing finish. USA also scored two goals from very thin decisions and saw Perez save Leah Klenkes’ penalty late in the first half which would have made it 2-0 before the break.

USA almost took the lead in the seventh minute through Sentnor, but their goal was disallowed after it was called for a foul while jumping over a player to head home. Costa Rica then had to adapt quickly as injury forced captain Saray Benavides to be substituted after ten minutes, but a solid defense anchored by Prez kept Las Ticas in the game despite a 19-1 first-half loss. time.

After numerous knocks on the door, the Americans finally opened the scoring in the 38th minute after Martinho was fouled just outside the box, resulting in a free kick which Aikey buried with a nice curling strike to the left corner that beat Perez despite a good diving effort. Aikeys’ goal was his first of the tournament and his first at U-20 level.

USA were then awarded a penalty kick seven minutes into stoppage time following a VAR review that ruled out a handball against a Costa Rican defender inside from the box, but Prez denied Klenkes a shot with a dive to his right.

Despite the setback, USA started the second half well with an attacking streak sparked by a brilliant individual effort from striker Onyeka Gamero. She dribbled almost the entire half to the baseline and crossed, which led to a loose ball at the top of the penalty area. A Costa Rican clearance attempt bounced off the leg of Martinho, who raced to the ball for the rebound, and straight into the back of the net to double the lead. Martinhos’ goal marked his second of the tournament and his second at U-20 level.

Costa Rica pulled one back in the 55th minute in a rare foray into the USA penalty area after a foul from Klenke resulted in a penalty which striker Sheika Scott converted to carry the score at 2-1. It was Costa Rica who only shot on goal all night. The United States repeatedly threatened Costa Rica’s goal along the way but were unable to extend the lead and were called off with another goal in the 82nd minute, this time by striker Madeline Dahlien, who was judged centimeters offside.

Tensions rose during a drama-filled stoppage time as a VAR review resulted in a straight red card for USA defender Gisele Thompson following a foul to deny a clear chance to goal and the ensuing free kick from Mariana Solano sounded off the front crossbar. was released from danger. Thompson will be suspended for the championship game.

GOAL SCORING RECAP:

USA Jasmine Aikey, 38th minute: Midfielder Lauren Martinho was brought down just outside the penalty area in the center of the pitch and awarded a free kick. Ally Sentnor raced to the ball to fake the shot, then Aikey buried a curling strike into the bottom left corner. United States 1, CRC 0

USA Lauren Martinho, 48th minute: The goal was highlighted by a spectacular dribble effort from Gamero in the build-up that ended in chaos just outside the penalty area. An attempted clearance by a Costa Rican defender bounced directly off Martinho, who was running on the ball anyway for a close-range shot, and the ball ricocheted straight into the back of the net. United States 2, CRC 0

CRC Sheika Scott, 55th minute: Costa Rica were awarded a penalty after Vernica Mattarrita made a meal of minor contact inside Leah Klenke’s USA penalty area and Scott turned into down and in the right corner to cut the deficit in half. US 2, CRC 1

-United States Women’s National Under-20 Team Match Report-

Match: United States Women’s National Under-20 Team vs Costa Rica Date: June 2, 2023 Competition: Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship – Semi-Final Venue: Estadio Olmpico Flix Snchez; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Attendance: 50 Kick-off: 6 p.m. ET Weather: 83 degrees, humid, partly cloudy

Rating Summary: 1 2 F

United States 1 1 2 CRC 0 1 1

USA Jasmine Aikey 38th minuteUSA Lauren Martinho 48CRC — Sheika Scott (Penalty Kick) 55

Compositions:

United States: 1-Teagan Wy; 2-Gisele Thompson (ejected, 90+3), 5-Elise Evans, 14-Leah Klenke, 3-Savannah King; 18-Jasmine Aikey, 16-Jill Flammia (6-Ally Lemos, 67), 8-Lauren Martinho; 17-Onyeka Gamero (7-Jordynn Dudley, 76), 9-Ally Sentnor (Capt.) (13-Tessa Dellarose, 90+5), 19-Madeline Dahlien

Subs not used: 4-Ella Emri, 10-Shae Harvey, 11-Kat Rader, 12-Valentina Amaral, 15-Maggie Cagle, 20-Sofia Cook, 21-Makenzie Gress

Head Coach: Tracey Kevins

CRC: 1-Genesis Perez; 3-Valentina Rivera, 20-Keishlyn Mena (19-Ashly Gonzalez, 64), 5-Saray Benavides (Capt.) (16-Priscilla Rodriguez, 10), 15-Josselyn Briceno, 2-Britanny Vasquez; 7-Veronica Matarrita (9-Tanisha Fonseca, 82), 21-Jimena Jimenez, 4-Luciana Gonzalez (6-Sianyf Aguero, 64), 14-Monserrat Diaz (17-Marian Solano, 64); 10-Sheika Scott

Unused substitutes: 8-Dayra Dinarte, 11-Yoselin Fonseca, 12-Samira Roper, 13-Nancy Fonseca, 18-Carolina Mendez

Head Coach: Patricia Aguilar

Summary statistics: United States / CRC

Shots: 29 / 6 Shots on goal: 11 / 1 Saves: 0 / 10 Corner kicks: 9 / 0 Fouls: 13 / 9 Offside: 5 / 0

Summary of misconduct:

CRC — Josselyn Briceno (Attention) 45+7th minuteUSA — Gisele Thompson (Ejection) 90+3

Officials:

Referee: Sandra Benefitz (SLV)1st assistant referee: Lidia Ayala (SLV)2nd assistant referee: Ivett Santiago (CUB)4th official: Odette Hamilton (JAM)VAR: Ismael Cornejo (SLV)AVAR1: Francia Gonzalez (MEX)

