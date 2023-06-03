UK ticket holders won a striking 111.7m in the EuroMillions draw on Friday.





A British ticket holder won $111.7 million in the EuroMillions draw on Friday. Photo: Alamy

UK ticket holders won over $110 million in the EuroMillions draw on Friday.

Players were urged to check their tickets and contact them if they believe they have won the 111.7 million prize.

The winning numbers are 03, 12, 15, 25, 43.

Lucky Stars are 10 and 11.

Tickets must be validated first before the lucky winner gets their hands on the cash.

Then you can decide whether to make it public or not.

National Lottery Chief Winners Advisor Andy Carter said: “It was a fantastic night for UK EuroMillions players, as a single ticket holder won a special 111.7 million EuroMillions jackpot tonight.

“Players should check their tickets and give us a call if they think they’re the lucky winner tonight.

Close-up of a man filling out a EuroMillions Lotto lottery form. Photo: Getty

“Thanks to the national lottery, 30 million won is generated every week nationwide.

“This funding supports projects across the country with a total of over 670,000 grants for projects large and small across the UK to date.”

Only a handful of UK players have won over 100 million in the EuroMillions jackpot. The most recent winner is the 18th.

Last summer, a British ticket holder hit a record jackpot of 195m but chose to remain anonymous.

