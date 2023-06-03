US will try to involve China in arms control talks





The White House will renew its efforts to bring China into arms control talks, President Bidens’ national security adviser said on Friday, and will try to establish a global agreement specifying that artificial intelligence programs can never be used to authorize the use of nuclear weapons without a human in the decision loop.

Jake Sullivan’s speech, the adviser, was the first to describe with some precision Mr. Bidens’ plans to deal with a world in which, he said, the cracks in our post-war nuclear foundation cold are substantial. But the solutions he outlined were largely aimed at maintaining nuclear deterrence by supplementing Americas deployed arsenal of 1,550 weapons with new technologies ranging from precision strike conventional weapons to technological upgrades to the nuclear complex. existing rather than embarking on new arms races.

For the first time, Sullivan was explicit about America’s response to China’s rapid military buildup, which the Pentagon says could see it deploy as many as 1,500 nuclear weapons by 2035, a three-fold increase. five from the minimum deterrence it has had for nearly 60 years. years. If Beijing reaches that number, the Americas’ two biggest nuclear adversaries would have a combined force of more than 3,000 strategic weapons, which could reach the United States.

But Mr. Sullivan argued that the US arsenal need not outnumber the combined total of our competitors to remain an effective deterrent.

It’s important to recognize that when it comes to the issue of Russia’s and China’s growing nuclear capability, that deterrence must be comprehensive, Sullivan said. We believe that in today’s environment, we now have the number and type of capabilities we need.

His efforts to engage China in arms control talks, however, are unlikely to succeed any time soon. So far, Chinese officials have refused even to discuss agreements limiting their work on nuclear weapons. And tensions between the United States and China have remained high after months of bitterness and frozen high-level contacts. Although Beijing has returned to the table on some issues, it has taken an even tougher stance on others, complicating the thaw in US-China relations that Mr Biden predicted in May. China questioned Washington’s sincerity, saying it wanted a warmer relationship.

Sullivan said the administration would try to reinvigorate arms control talks among the nuclear-armed members of the United Nations Security Council, which includes China, and push them to adopt agreements on issues fundamentals that can prevent an accidental conflict, such as advance notification of missile tests. The United States established such agreements with the Soviet Union and renewed them with Russia, but there is no parallel agreement with China.

Sullivans’ speech at the annual meeting of the Arms Control Association, a non-partisan group that advocates nuclear non-proliferation agreements, came at a time when the nuclear order established during the Cold War has been challenged. under more stress than at any time since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

China’s buildup comes as North Korea has boasted of major advances in reducing its nuclear warheads, theoretically allowing it to put them on cruise missiles and other weapons. Sullivan noted that Iran had built up a large stockpile of near-military-grade fuel, a direct result, he charged, of former President Donald J. Trump’s decision to abandon a 2015 deal. limiting its nuclear activities.

And Russian officials have made more regular, if generally vague, threats to use tactical nuclear weapons.

We have no illusions that achieving risk reduction and arms control measures will be easy, Sullivan said. But we believe it is possible.

Sullivan said Russia’s decision to suspend provisions of the New START treaty which expires in early 2026 and to cancel other international pacts has eroded the foundation of arms control efforts.

Russia largely walked away from the New START treaty earlier this year, and on Thursday the United States announced it would take reciprocal action, halting inspections of nuclear sites, no longer providing information on the movement of weapons or launchers and no longer providing telemetry data for ballistic missile testing.

But Sullivan noted that Russia would continue to stick to the core of the treaty, limiting its strategic warheads to 1,550. After the treaty expires, the two sides will have to decide whether to renew the limits.

Sullivan said a new arms control effort could begin with expanding notifications of ballistic missile test launches to major nuclear powers. Russia has agreements with the United States and China to notify them of ballistic missile test launches, but there is no such agreement between China and the United States. might be possible.

Although quite basic, such a pact could lead to other agreements between the nuclear powers, including on crisis communication channels and the restriction of the use of artificial intelligence. Sullivan didn’t provide many details about the kinds of limits the administration would pursue, but said one measure could manage nuclear risk by requiring a human in the loop for command, control and deployment. nuclear weapons.

Artificial intelligence is already in play in some missile defense systems, like the Patriot, which can be configured to automatically intercept incoming missiles. Increasingly, US policymakers are concerned about the temptation of many states to use artificial intelligence to determine whether and how quickly to launch nuclear weapons. While this perspective has inspired cinematic plots for decades, in recent years the real-world challenge has become more complex.

Artificial intelligence can help detect incoming attacks. But by speeding up decision making, many experts have noted, it can also shorten decision times. The president may find out too late that an impending attack warning was based on bad data, faulty sensors or misinformation.

Nevertheless, some countries see artificial intelligence as a deterrent. If a first strike decapitated a country’s leaders, that country’s computers could still mount a counterattack. Russian President Vladimir V. Putin often brags about the Poseidon nuclear torpedo, which can cross the Pacific Ocean even if Russian leadership has already been wiped out.

I can’t speak to all the circumstances and eventualities we have in the future, but as things stand now, we believe we have what we need, Sullivan said.

