We’re not going back: the United States and Europe are entering a new commercial era





Behind it all: growing anxiety about competition from China and a growing focus in the EU and US on supporting domestic industries instead of encouraging global imports.

It’s a different world: climate, non-market economy policies and practices, supply chain vulnerabilities are at the forefront, said Daniel Mullaney, who retired this year as trader of long-time U.S. on trade issues with Europe.

The sea change, which was outlined in meetings between US and EU officials in Sweden this week, means that issues such as climate and technology will become increasingly intertwined with trade, making cooperation more difficult as each party competes with an outdated settlement.

Developments over the past 10 years have been driven by many different factors and are not backing down, Mullaney said. It’s not a matter of the end of the last administration and now everyone can go back to the way things were before and breathe a sigh of relief. Things were already changing, including in Europe, even before the last administration.

A new forum launched under the Biden administration is trying to bridge the gap. The US-EU Trade and Technology Council, the body that met in Sweden, is taking a more outward-looking approach than previous efforts to increase trade between the US and the EU. EU, whose 27 member countries negotiate trade as a single bloc. This includes more talks on how the two sides can cooperate on standards and regulations of technologies and industries that will be central to future economic growth.

A group of senior officials wrapped up their fourth TTC meeting on Wednesday in Lule, a small industrial town above the Arctic Circle that is a hub of green steelmaking in Europe and home to the U.S. giant’s data servers Metas technology.

Less than a decade ago, the two sides were pursuing a totally different strategy. The Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership, a traditional free trade negotiation launched under former President Barack Obama, has put US and EU trade interests first. Those talks eventually died as European leaders came under intense political pressure led by a grassroots movement that viewed with growing concern closer economic integration with the United States.

Under former President Donald Trump, trade relations hit a low point as the two sides engaged in a tit-for-tat tariff battle after the United States raised tariffs on steel imports and of aluminium. The EU retaliated by imposing duties on iconic US exports like bourbon and Harley Davidson motorcycles. Trump also threatened to hit European auto imports with high tariffs. The two sides eventually agreed on a small set of tariff reductions.

Since the collapse of free trade negotiations and the Trump-era tariff frenzy, there has been no political will to resolve traditional trade frictions. Longstanding trade issues range from EU restrictions on genetically modified crops to US Buy American requirements that prevent European companies from bidding on government projects.

On many of these irritants, we just found a way to live with them, said Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, director of the European Center for International Political Economy, a Brussels-based think tank.

Rather than revert to the traditional compromise of tariff negotiations, the Biden administration has embraced a workers-centric trade policy. Instead of pushing trading partners to adopt digital regulations more suited to US tech companies or open their markets to more US investment, he has focused heavily on improving environmental and labor standards. to level the playing field for American workers. All of this is happening without offering the reward of greater access to the lucrative consumer market of the Americas for fear of political repercussions.

Meanwhile, the World Trade Organization, which should be the nerve center for establishing new global rules for trade in a new era, has lost its influence. Many blame the EU and the US as two of its most prominent members for failing to keep the Geneva-based organization relevant. The heavyweight, consensus-based organization has struggled for most of this century to find a framework for new challenges in the global economy, including sustainability and China’s behavior.

The world was very happy when China came to the WTO because most people thought China was going to change, but it was China that changed the WTO to a certain extent, said Hugo Paemen , former EU Ambassador to the United States.

In Sweden this week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was attending the latest TTC meeting, pointed out that Europe's largest deposit of rare earth metals had recently been discovered a few hundred kilometers away.

Without an effective global or bilateral trade forum to settle disputes, both sides now face growing trade tensions related to new climate policies. The EU was angry after its automakers were essentially stripped of a major US tax credit for electric vehicles. Congress deliberately crafted the law to exclude foreign-produced vehicles, batteries and minerals unless they were from a free trade partner. The EU, which has not concluded a free trade agreement with the United States, is currently negotiating an agreement which would allow European companies to benefit at least partially from the tax credit if the automobile uses so-called minerals extracted or processed in the EU that could be used to make batteries.

In Sweden this week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was attending the latest TTC meeting, pointed out that Europe’s largest deposit of rare earth metals had recently been discovered a few hundred kilometers away.

This shows that Sweden has a bright future as an increasingly important mining nation, again, for the green transition, he said.

Similarly, US businesses have expressed concern about the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. The measure allows the bloc to impose a levy on imports of products from countries without carbon pricing comparable to European countries, leveling the playing field.

Skepticism remains high as to whether the TTC will provide concrete results to resolve these issues or avoid any future disagreements.

You have to cook with the ingredients you have, which right now is TTC. And they try to make the most of it. [But] it’s not a lot, said former EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrm, who is now a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

The challenge for transatlantic policymakers in the future is how to adapt the trading model of the past to new global issues and the new perception of globalization.

Were still going to have boxing matches, Lee-Makiyama said. But at least we can agree that we’re going to stop kicking ourselves below the belt.

