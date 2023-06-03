Global Summit in Singapore Reaffirms UK Commitment to Indo-Pacific





Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace and Secretary of State Anne-Marie Trevelyan met world leaders this week in Singapore for the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue.

Their engagement reaffirms the UK’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific, a region critical to the UK’s economy, security and our commitment to an open and stable international order.

The Shangri-La Dialogue is Asia’s premier defense summit for global leaders and ministers to discuss the region’s most pressing security issues through a series of plenary sessions and bilateral discussions.

At the Shangri-La Dialogue, the Secretary of Defense, along with the Ministers of Canada and the Philippines, addressed the audience with a focus on building stable and balanced Asia-Pacific and regional cooperation.

In March, the Prime Minister announced that he had agreed to join the CPTPP, a trading bloc in the Indo-Pacific that currently has a total GDP of 11 trillion. During a trip to Japan for the G7 last month, the prime minister announced that nearly 18 billion new investments in Britain by Japanese companies would create better-paying jobs in the country and help boost economic growth.

This is in addition to a new Semiconductor Partnership with Japan and Critical Minerals Partnerships with Canada and Australia. A global combat aviation program with Japan and Italy announced last year.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

It is a great pleasure to meet my counterpart, Dr. Ng Eng Hen, here in Singapore, and to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue and meet the Ministers of Defense across the Indo-Pacific. Singapore is a trading powerhouse that has a lot in common with us.

We understand that Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security is inextricably linked and maintaining rules-based order is a shared effort, which is why organizations like ASEAN are so important. That’s why we applied to join ADMM+, demonstrating our commitment to strengthening national defense and security in the Indo-Pacific. We are committed to promoting prosperity and stability in our region.

Indo-Pacific Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said:

The prosperity and security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific are more closely linked than ever before, and we must work together to safeguard the rules-based international order to safeguard our future.

The UK is committed to playing a full and active role in ensuring a free, secure and open Indo-Pacific and working with partners in ASEAN and beyond to meet global challenges.

The Defense Minister, who arrived in the region earlier this week, met with Singaporean Defense Minister Dr Ng Eng Hen on Friday. They discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation and partnerships through important groups including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Five Major Defense Agreements (FPDA).

The defense secretary also held a series of bilateral meetings with ministers from China, Indonesia and New Zealand while in Singapore.

On Friday, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace visited the FPDA docks at the Sembawang Naval Installation and met with the Australian and New Zealand commanders.

The UK and Singapore are members of the FPDA, which is celebrating its 52nd anniversary this year. Established in 1971, the FPDA is a series of agreements between Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and the United Kingdom that work together to strengthen defense and security in the Indo-Pacific and promote regional stability. The defense ministers of the FPDA countries met earlier today to discuss continuing cooperation and strengthening the group.

In 2021, the UK is delighted to become a Partner of the ASEAN Dialogue, a political and economic union of 10 member countries in Southeast Asia, including Singapore. The UK’s dialogue partner status was formalized in August 2021, with ASEAN being the first dialogue partner included in 25 years.

In the same year, Britain deployed the Royal Navy ships HMS Spey and HMS Tamar to the Indo-Pacific following successful carrier strike group deployments as part of Britain’s commitment to regional peace and stability. The Prime Minister recently confirmed that Britain’s carrier strike groups will return to the region in 2025.

The summit follows a busy few months in which Britain has taken concrete steps to capitalize on post-Brexit freedom through an ambitious trade policy in the Indo-Pacific.

More than 1.7 million British citizens live in the Indo-Pacific and trade relations with the region will exceed $250 billion in 2022. By 2030, the Indo-Pacific is projected to account for more than 40% of world GDP, making this a very important region. Contributing to the UK, its economy, security and values ​​while upholding the international rules and norms that underpin free trade, security and stability. As 60% of world trade passes through shipping routes in the Indo-Pacific, security there directly affects British households.

