Washington will not tolerate China bullying US allies, Lloyd Austin says at summit | american foreign policy





US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pledged that Washington would not tolerate any coercion and intimidation of its allies and partners by China, while assuring Beijing that the United States remained committed to maintaining the status quo in Taiwan and would prefer dialogue to conflict.

Speaking in Singapore at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s highest security summit, Austin pushed to support Washington’s vision of a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific in a world of rules and rights. as the best way to counter growing Chinese assertiveness in the region.

Chinese Minister of National Defense General Li Shangfu declined an invitation to speak with Austin at the conference, although the two shook hands before sitting on opposite sides of the conference. the same table at the opening of the forum on Friday.

Austin said he was deeply concerned about China’s reluctance to engage more seriously in military crisis management, warning that talks were key to avoiding conflict. Open lines of communication between U.S. and Chinese defense and military chiefs were essential, he said on Saturday.

The more we talk, the more we can avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations that could lead to crisis or conflict, Austin said.

A cordial handshake over dinner is no substitute for a substantial commitment.

A senior Chinese military official hit back, saying the United States was responsible for severing the dialogue by tightening sanctions against Chinese officials and destabilizing the Asia-Pacific with its military presence.

China-US military relations are facing difficulties and the responsibility lies entirely with the United States, Lt. Gen. Jing Jianfeng told reporters at the summit. China attaches importance to the development of China-US military relations, and our interactions and communications have never been interrupted.

The United States has expanded its own activities around the Indo-Pacific to counter China’s sweeping territorial claims, including regularly sailing and overflying the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

We are committed to ensuring that every country can fly, navigate and operate where international law permits, Austin said. And every country, big or small, must remain free to conduct lawful maritime activities.

Austin noted that the United States provided millions of doses of the Covid-19 vaccine during the height of the pandemic and was regularly involved in disaster relief and humanitarian aid efforts in the region. He said the country is working to tackle climate change, illegal fishing and ensure supply chains are not disrupted, ticking many important issues for Asia-Pacific countries. .

We are doubling down on our alliances and partnerships, Austin told the annual forum, which brings together senior defense officials, diplomats and leaders.

He said the United States was also determined to deter North Korea’s missile threat and China’s claims to Taiwan, a self-governing island democracy that Beijing says is its territory, and that Washington had stepped up the fight. defense planning, coordination and training with partner nations in the region.

To be clear, we are not looking for conflict or confrontation, he said. But we will not flinch in the face of intimidation or coercion.

Austin said the United States remained deeply committed to the long-standing one-China policy, which recognized Beijing as the Chinese government but allowed informal relations with Taiwan, and continued to categorically oppose unilateral changes in status. on both sides.

He added that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine served to underscore how dangerous the world would be if big countries could simply invade their peaceful neighbors with impunity.

Conflict is neither imminent nor inevitable, Austin said. The deterrence is strong today and it is our job to keep it that way. The whole world has a stake in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

China strongly disagreed with Austin that Beijing was unwilling to engage in military crisis management, a senior People’s Liberation Army (PLA) official said on Saturday. . Lt. Gen. Jing Jianfeng also said Beijing reiterated its sovereignty over the South China Sea islands and adjacent waters.

It was unclear if Li, who is scheduled to address the forum Sunday morning, was in the room while Austin spoke. The Chinese general, who was named defense minister in March, is subject to US sanctions that are part of a larger package of measures against Russia but predate his invasion of Ukraine that were imposed in 2018 due to Lis’ involvement in China’s purchase of combat aircraft and anti-aircraft missiles from Moscow.

The sanctions, which largely prevent Li from doing business in the United States, do not prevent him from holding formal talks, U.S. defense officials said.

Austin reiterated calls that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made in his opening speech at the forum for China to engage in regular and direct communications to help prevent any potential conflict.

For leaders responsible for defense, the right time to talk is anytime, Austin said. The right time to talk is whenever. And the right time to talk is now.

Reuters contributed to this report

