



Once known for its social problems and rampant chemicals, Somerset’s Bridgwater has been an underdog for so long that locals could hardly believe the town was bidding to become Britain’s green energy powerhouse.

Once featured in a Crap Towns book, Bridgwater makes Rio-trolling claims that he is the home of a carnival. Already home to a new generation of nuclear power plants, it also hopes to host the UK’s largest battery gigafactory.

Straddling the muddy Parrot River, this medium-sized town has been transformed by nearby Hinkley Point C, one of the largest construction projects in Europe. The site will provide enough power for 6 million homes from its two nuclear reactors.

Now, Bridgwater hopes that Indian conglomerate Tata, which owns the Jaguar Land Rover, will build a huge factory on the edge of town to supply batteries for the next generation of electric vehicles. The company is expected to make an impending choice between a Bridgwater and Spanish site.

Government ministers are confident that Tata will build the Gigafactory at Gravity, a 600-acre smart campus on the site of a former munitions factory that supplied explosives for the RAF’s famous deflector bombs.

Gravity site where Tata Sam Frost/FT plans to build a gigafactory

More than half a billion in grants, including discounted energy and new highway junctions, can make this a reality. The boss of Gravity’s site believes that the battery gigafactory could employ more than 5,000 people.

It would be a boon to Bridgwater, long considered an outdated neighborhood of the neighboring county town of Taunton. Thanks to Hinkley Point, the population grows to more than 50,000 people, and the town’s workforce is learning new skills in welding, mechanics, and construction to land jobs at the nuclear power plant.

More than 9,000 people are directly employed in the construction of the 24-hour power plant, and civic leaders hope that once the Gigafactory is built, their skills can be redeployed to the Gigafactory and other local projects.

For Bridgwater, this is the culmination of a 20-year effort to transform the local economy. Unlike the model adopted by many other depressed cities, civic leaders here have invested in a revival based on manufacturing rather than services.

Bridgwaters Conservative MP Ian Liddell-Grainger said over coffee. Looking southwest from Penzance to Gloucester, we are an anomaly in a sea of ​​services. We make things.

From left: Duncan McGinty, former Sedgemoor Council Representative, Ian Liddell-Grainger MP, Doug Bamsey, Gravity Project Director Sam Frost/FT

Bridgwater has always been making things. Once famous for its brick and tile work, the town later gained notoriety for the stench emanating from British cellophane works, which employed some 3,000 people. Bridgy became known as a stinky town on the way to Cornwall.

When the plant finally closed in 2005, Bridgwater was plagued by unemployment and social problems. In response, the local Sedgemoor council began rebuilding the town’s industrial base, embracing the town’s prime location on the M5 motorway and good rail links.

Liddell-Grainger said we are widget makers. German dairy company Mller has a milk factory here, and Mulberry has built a luxury factory in the town utilizing traditional local leather crafts.

Bridgewaters’ aspirations are supported by two important factors. The first is that Bridgwater & Taunton College has partnered with Hinkley Point C, which has an enrollment of 26,000 students and is scheduled to become operational in 2027, becoming a large provider of skilled labor.

Hinkley Point C Construction Site Sam Frost/FT

It houses the National College for Nuclear, with centers of excellence in fields such as construction and innovation, mechanics and welding. The EDF-led plant, backed by a one-third stake in Chinese nuclear power company CGN, says it has injected $5 billion into the local economy since 2016.

The second driver is housing. Unlike many towns and villages in the Scenic West, Bridgwater doesn’t seem to have much trouble expanding into green fields. Duncan McGinty, former head of Sedgemoor Council, said the new homes are a sign of a vibrant economy. Doug Bamsey, project lead for the Gravity site, agreed: This area is pro-growth and pro-business. People want opportunities.

It’s a new confidence in a flimsy town that Liddell-Grainger falsely declared in 2019 that nearby Taunton reminds him of the war-ravaged Syrian city of Aleppo. The congressman laughs: I had to apologize. to Aleppo.

On the town’s main street leading to Parrett, 25-year-old Jessica Smith said the town had changed beyond recognition. She definitely got better, said the assistant. There are better jobs and more shops. People are more optimistic.

Ani Ivanova: I liked Bridgwater because it’s a quiet town that gets busier every year. Sam Frost/FT

Annie Ivanova, manager of a nearby cheesecake factory, said the town has changed in the 12 years she’s lived here. It feels more alive, she said. I liked Bridgwater because it was a quiet town that got busier and busier each year.

About 11 miles away lies the main reason for this renaissance. A vast landscape with more than 50 cranes and concrete towers towering over the gray Bristol Channel. A nuclear complex is being formed in the Bristol Channel with two disused reactors.

Hinkley Point C was heavily criticized for the sheer cost of the project and the high price of the power it would produce. The involvement of Chinese companies is also controversial.

But for the project’s locally born, 36-year-old economic development director, Andrew Cockcroft, it comes as a surprise. This is the epicenter of the low-carbon energy drive and just outside sleepy old Bridgwater.

Cockcroft says Bridgwater and its newly skilled workforce could become a hub for nuclear power and batteries and play a role in developing new offshore wind farms on the southwest coast.

If Tata were to build a gigafactory outside of Bridgwater, it would have the option of entering into a discounted energy contract with Hinkley Point and connecting itself to the station power cables that would in fact pass through the Gravity site.

McGinty said the Gigafactory would be a win for the city. “It’s a journey we’ve been on to bring Bridgwater and the surrounding area to the world as it is today,” he said.

