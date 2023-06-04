Shangri-La Dialogue: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin warns of ‘devastating’ conflict in Taiwan





Singapore CNN —

A war against Taiwan would be devastating and affect the global economy in ways we cannot imagine, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin warned, stressing US support for island democracy.

Conflict is neither imminent nor inevitable. Deterrence is strong today and it’s our job to keep it that way, Austin said during remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit on Saturday, which is attended by representatives from dozens of countries, including China.

The whole world has a stake in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The security of commercial shipping lanes and global supply chains depend on it. The same goes for freedom of navigation around the world. Make no mistake: a conflict in the Taiwan Strait would be devastating.

In a question-and-answer session after his speech, Austin added: The conflict in the Taiwan Strait would affect the global economy in ways we cannot imagine.

China’s ruling Communist Party claims Taiwan as part of its territory, though it has never controlled it, and its increasingly frequent military exercises near and around the island have raised concerns about know how far he will go to make this claim a reality. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has not ruled out the use of force.

Shortly after Austin’s speech on Saturday, Lt. Gen. Jing Jianfeng of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army told China’s state broadcaster CCTV that comments by US defense chiefs on Taiwan were completely wrong.

Jing accused Washington of trying to consolidate hegemony and provoke confrontation, adding that US actions were damaging regional peace and stability.

Late Saturday afternoon, a US Navy spokesman said US and Canadian warships were sailing through the Taiwan Strait as talks continued in Singapore.

The transit of the destroyer USS Chung-Hoon and the frigate HIMCS Montreal was routine and occurred in waters where the freedoms of navigation and overflight on the high seas apply in accordance with international law, the spokeswoman said. of the United States Navy, Lt. Kristina Wiedemann, in a statement.

Cooperation like this represents the centerpiece of our approach to a safe and prosperous region where aircraft and ships of all nations can fly, navigate and operate wherever international law permits, the statement added.

Austin’s comments earlier came at a tense time for US-China relations, with China recently rejecting an offer from Austin to meet at the Singapore summit, citing US sanctions on Chinese officials and companies.

Austin addressed the lack of communication in his speech on Saturday, saying he was deeply concerned that the People’s Republic of China has been unwilling to commit more seriously to better crisis management mechanisms.

For responsible leaders, the right time to speak is anytime. The right time to talk is whenever. And the right time to talk is now, Austin said. Dialogue is not a reward. It is a necessity.

Austin noted that he and Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu greeted each other with smiles at a banquet Friday night, but called on Beijing to do more.

A cordial handshake over dinner is no substitute for a serious commitment, he said.

Throughout his speech, Austin listed the ways the United States partners with allies in the region, saying these partnerships bring the region together and make it more stable and resilient.

Austin reaffirmed that the United States will continue to support our allies and partners as they defend their rights and will maintain our strong and responsible presence in the Indo-Pacific.

Criticizing China for its alarming number of risky interceptions of American and allied aircraft in international airspace, Austin added that the United States would stand with its allies and partners against coercion and intimidation.

We’re not looking for conflict or confrontation, Austin said. But we will not flinch in the face of intimidation or coercion.

Austin reaffirmed US readiness in the region.

The way to deter wrongdoing is to have a credible military in the fight, he said in response to a question, adding that the United States will be ready no matter what.

Drew Thompson, a senior fellow at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, said Austin presented a positive and inclusive vision for the region, adding that it’s a vision that has benefited Beijing ever since. decades.

The next move will be Beijing. Defense Minister Li addresses the Shangri-La Forum on Sunday morning.

It will be interesting to see how General Li responds tomorrow, Thompson said.

In many ways, the door is open for China to cooperate with the United States and other countries in the region to contribute to stability, he said.

