US Secretary of Defense Austin vows to keep pressure on China





The U.S. military will continue to cross Asian skies and seas where China has become increasingly pugnacious, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III said in Singapore, where Chinese defense ministers’ refusal to s Talking to him highlighted the divisions between Beijing and Washington. .

The annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore has become, in its two decades of operation, a place where military officials from Washington and Beijing can engage rhetorically, as well as hold bilateral discussions aimed at mitigating tensions. This year, however, Chinese Defense Minister General Li Shangfu declined to meet Mr. Austin.

In his speech, Mr. Austin emphasized his main themes: justifying the activities of the United States and its allies in the seas and airspace near China; promote stronger alliances with Washington in the region; and pledging continued U.S. support for Taiwan. These are sore points for Beijing, especially Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

We will not be deterred by unsafe operational behavior at sea or in international airspace, Austin told the audience of military officials and experts from across Asia and beyond. The People’s Republic of China continues to carry out an alarming number of risky interceptions of US and allied aircraft flying lawfully in international airspace. We have all just seen another disturbing case of aggressive and unprofessional thefts from the PRC, he said, referring to China.

In late May, a Chinese J-16 jet fighter flew dangerously close to a US Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea, according to the US Indo-Pacific Command.

It was one of several recent outbreaks that shaped discussions in Singapore, where concern centered on the puzzling dynamics between the world’s two largest economies: signs of efforts to ease tensions, amid of deep mutual distrust of military and strategic intentions.

Mr Austin and Chinese Defense Minister General Li shook hands during a brief meeting at the forums opening dinner on Friday. But on Saturday, Mr Austin said that was not enough, with volatile issues such as nuclear weapons and dangerous clashes in the skies and seas requiring close attention.

A cordial handshake over dinner is no substitute for substantial engagement, Austin said in his speech. Responding to questions afterwards, he added: As soon as they answer the phone, maybe they’ll get some work done.

Despite frosty military relations, progress has been made in reopening talks between Beijing and Washington. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao recently visited the United States. President Bidens’ national security adviser spoke with a senior Chinese diplomat last month, signaling that both sides want to ease the rancor.

But the accumulated antagonism between China and the United States over security issues such as Taiwan, technological rivalry, the building of American alliances in Asia and China’s military buildup have been more difficult to overcome.

I think the economic situation in China has alarmed Xi to some degree, Orville Schell, director of the Center on US-China Relations at the Asia Society in New York, said in a phone interview. But I don’t think his underlying assumptions about the hostility of our relationship have changed.

General Li, who was appointed to his current post in March, was sanctioned by Washington in 2018 for buying Russian fighter jets and a surface-to-air missile system, and China says that sanction was the reason of his refusal to meet Mr. Austin. Pentagon officials argue that the sanction should not impede the talks and that avoiding or defusing potential crises is made more difficult by the Chinese military’s reluctance to communicate often and quickly. General Li is scheduled to speak at the forum on Sunday.

Bonnie Glaser, director of the Indo-Pacific program at the German Marshall Fund, said China was particularly angry at the increase in US support for Taiwan and saw the refusal of dialogue also as a way to warn the United States.

They want to get our attention, she said, adding that Beijing might not see the point of restarting military talks. The Chinese, and this has been true for a long time, are really not interested in risk reduction measures, she said, because they think that by maintaining a certain level of risk, we will be more careful.

Mr. Austin had planned to speak to General Li about the risks of dangerous and unprofessional driving, as well as China’s growing military pressure on Taiwan and other regional and global security issues, a senior official said. Pentagon. The official spoke of a crisis when a Chinese fighter jet collided with an American surveillance plane, killing the Chinese pilot and forcing the American plane to land on a Chinese island, where the 24 crew members were arrested. detained for 11 days.

Zhao Xiaozhuo, a senior colonel in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army attending the Singapore forum, said US calls for safeguards regarding encounters between military aircraft and ships could be used as an excuse to legitimize the US surveillance of China.

Crisis management is a good thing, he said in an interview, speaking in English. But U.S. military ships and planes often conducted surveillance near China’s shores, he said. The preferred guardrails that the United States has, as far as I know, is to legitimize what the United States has done in its provocative behavior towards China.

Any serious conflict between Beijing and Washington would likely emerge from their simmering regional disputes rather than isolated maneuvers by individual planes and ships. Crucially, those risks focus on the South China Sea and Taiwan, the democratically-ruled island that Beijing says is part of its territory and must ultimately accept unification.

Beijing says it won’t rule out military force to enforce its claim on Taiwan, and China’s buildup has prompted some pundits and even US military commanders to speculate that Mr Xi may seek to seize the island within years. Many experts believe, however, that China still faces formidable obstacles to an armed takeover across the Taiwan Strait, about 81 miles wide at its narrowest point.

Even so, China’s growing capabilities make potential military actions a deterrent increasingly onerous for Taiwanese forces and their American partners, many of whom have significantly increased their own military budgets. The United States is legally committed to helping Taiwan defend itself, but not obligated to enter directly into a possible war on the island, although President Biden has repeatedly suggested it would intervene.

The deterrent is strong today, and it’s our job to keep it that way, Austin said. Make no mistake: a conflict in the Taiwan Strait would be devastating.

