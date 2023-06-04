Look what Taylor made us do





There was a moment, about twenty-five minutes after the first show of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, in Glendale, Arizona, when fans began to realize that the concert was much bigger than they expected. had planned. Prior to opening night, there had been much speculation about the show’s format. The premise was ambitious: the show would cover Swift’s entire musical career, which is so varied that each album constitutes its own era. Presumably, this endeavor would involve Swift performing approximately one song from each of her ten albums. But it was also hard to imagine him leaving so many others on the cutting room floor. On Reddit, a few psychopaths have speculated that Swift might be on stage for three hours or more, like a one-woman jam band. It was the only way, they said, for her to get within range of hitting everything. More weary fans around the world, however, listed a variety of logistical issues, including orders banning fireworks and loud music late at night. Legality aside, three hours just seemed like a lot. 3 hour performances would be incredibly hard on his voice, wrote a user named ellisoph.

Agreed! the original poster replied. I just share dreams. (Swifties are notoriously nice at least, with each other.)

In Glendale, which changed its name to Swift City in honor of the event, Swift opened with six songs from the lovers era, an explosion of pastel hues, bubblegum pop and LGBTQ ally. After that, she played three songs from Fearless, then five from evermore. As the show progressed, hellopizzafap wrote on Reddit, IDENTIFY WE ARE 30 SONGS DEEP AND STILL HAVE 3 ERAS TO GO. In Glendale, things were starting to fall apart. The stadium ran out of water, one person complained afterwards. Like the whole stadium. The Swifties with tickets to later legs of the tour began to recalibrate their plans: one woman wrote that she could swap the dress she wanted to wear for sequin pants, to hide her compression socks. There was one attendee, streaming the concert live, who apparently planned for Swift to put on the show of a lifetime: Don’t worry about my fucking drums, bitches, he told his audience on TikTok. I have two phones and a power bank.

Swift performed forty-four songs in total, lasting approximately three hours and fifteen minutes. There were sixteen costume changes, most of which occurred on stage; she took no real break. Fans were in disbelief, but they also seemed genuinely worried about her health: This bitch is literally going to die doing all these shows, one person wrote. It was the first night of the tour, but it also felt like an end. This is what I imagine to be a farewell concert, wrote another. Like, the last show you did in your life. I have no idea how Shell will do this again tomorrow.

Taylor Swift did to stadium shows what Beyonc did to Coachella, and to millennials what Bruce Springsteen did to baby boomers. She crafted a long-running spectacle and real-life experience in an era that’s otherwise dominated by short-form online content, though the tour is also perfectly designed to be consumed online. The length of the shows and the focus on albums might suggest something more old school, but parts of the tour feel developed for the algorithm, like Swifts’ performance of the song Bejeweled, which incorporates some of a viral TikTok dance, or when she references comments she’s read about herself online, including the phrase mother is mothering. Like many fans, I’ve followed the tour through an endless stream of content since that first show in Glendale.

Swift’s fanbase is female, millennial, and white, though there’s plenty of diversity within: Take the Gaylors, a contingent of Swifties who are convinced artists’ lyrics are Sapphic, or rapper Azealia Banks, who is famous for hating everyone but Swift. , of which she is curiously protective. (Taylor this guy is gonna give you mange Banks recently wrote on Instagram about Swift’s alleged boyfriend Matty Healy. He’s not at the level of a mighty cat you worked HELLA Hard To build .) Ultimately, Swifties are united by two main qualities: perpetual connection and sleep deprivation, as Swift often records important announcements late at night. (While rolling out her latest album, Midnights, she dropped a series of TikToks at her usual time; a friend of mine, complaining that the gadget had ruined her sleep schedule, lamented that the album didn’t s didn’t call 9:00 p.m.) In the dead of the night, like many Swifties during the Eras Tour days, I lay awake watching videos of Swift sprinting barefoot across the stage and nearly falling off the edge . As the sun rises, I bookmark an Instagram reel recommending high-quality concert earplugs, after reading horror stories about Eras Tour-induced tinnitus.

Even organic parts of the concert such as Swift pulling the mic away from her face, in a clip that has gone viral, in order to sneak in a cough seem to serve a higher purpose. They’re proof that Swift, who for most of her career released an album like clockwork every two years, is a real person with surprising vulnerabilities. Some conspiratorial-minded Swifties have speculated that these unplanned moments are just as orchestrated as the rest of the series. At each concert, Swift performs two surprise acoustic songs; After seeing the artist forget the lyrics to one of his most beloved songs and mess up the deck of another, some fans took it as a sign that even the right clock gets broken twice a day.

Thirty-three-year-old Swift has now been famous for exactly half the time she’s been alive. (She released her first single, Tim McGraw, seventeen years ago.) But, for more than a decade, she’s managed to be both commercially popular and weirdly uncool. Her seriousness, as well as her insane work ethic, made her suspect. When Kanye West cut her off at the VMAs, a moment that might have earned her some sympathy, it instead seemed to highlight her carefully curated personality. Today, however, the world has changed. Even music snobs begrudgingly respect the poeticism of folklore and increasingly, Swift’s independent albums are receiving critical acclaim. Former haters attributed their prior feelings to internalized misogyny. For some, that epiphany may have come when Swift launched a feminist crusade against label executive Scooter Braun, the owner of her masters, and began re-recording her first six albums. At an Eras Tour show in Nashville, she announced the imminent release of Speak Now (Taylors Version), and the crowd spent the next few minutes screaming and sobbing, a remarkable display of excitement for an album that already exists. .

Swifts fans lovingly call her a Capitalist Queen. The success of the re-recordings and the Eras tour made her the second richest woman in music, with an estimated net worth of seven hundred and forty million dollars, according to Forbes. In Ticketmaster’s original sale, Eras Tour tickets were supposed to top out at around five hundred dollars, but resale demand instantly inflated them, in some cases as high as ninety thousand. She sold two million tickets in one day, a record that imploded the platform. The resale market has been plagued by scams; I’ve seen several videos of people showing up at the stadium only to find their second-hand heels are fake. It’s not that being outside the stadium is the worst place to be: thousands of supporters have knowingly embarked on pilgrimages that end in the parking lot, where they can listen and sing along to the show, from a distance. Swift has matched her fans’ loyalty to her with equal devotion to them. When a thunderstorm hit the night of her third Eras Tour performance in Nashville, she decided to wait instead of canceling the show. Participants were kept in a waiting area at the stadium until the time was up, and online they posted stories of utter chaos: young girls peeing their pants, adults fainting, a nursing mother sucking on a breast pump. Swift finally took the stage at 10 p.m. and performed until 1:30 a.m. as rain fell on her and the crowd.

Perhaps the most impressive part of the Eras tour is seeing Swift put on a show worthy of a late-career residency in Las Vegas and take her from one NFL stadium to the next, where she has to deal with bad weather, mid-concert injuries and the occasional. manufacturing malfunctions. The tour is, in some ways, a cudgel, demanding respect from critics who once dismissed Swift’s talents as a live performer, in her early days, when her voice became shaky on high notes and the choreography was deliciously awkward. But it’s also, of course, for the fans. While introducing Mirrorball, one of Glendale’s surprise songs, Swift described the inspiration for the tracks to the crowd. I was trying to find an eloquent way to say I love you, and I need your attention all the time, she said.

