New Hampshire man arrested and charged with death threat against US senator | New Hampshire

A New Hampshire man has been arrested and charged with threatening to kill an unnamed US senator.

On Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Hampshire announced that Brian Landry, 66, was charged with threatening to assault, kidnap or murder the senator, while performing his duties. official.

The charges carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of probation and a fine of up to $250,000.

According to the official statement, Landry called a district field office for the senator on May 17, leaving a voicemail saying, Hey stupid. I am a veteran sniper. And unless you change your ways, I’ve pointed my telescope in your direction and I’m coming to get you. You’re a walking dead man, you fucking shit.

Investigators linked the phone call to a number associated with Landry. He admitted calling the office, but said he couldn’t remember what he said.

Court documents reviewed by NBC revealed that during an interview at Landry’s home on May 24, he informed [investigators] that he is extremely angry with some politicians over their handling of major veterans benefit programs.

Landry also said he was upset after seeing reports of a lawmaker blocking military promotions, NBC reported.

Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama is blocking the promotions of about 200 civilian and uniformed Pentagon leaders.

Tuberville opposes a Pentagon policy that pays service members to travel to obtain abortions and also provides three weeks of administrative leave.

In March, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin criticized Tuberville for blocking the nominations, which he called absolutely critical.

There are a number of things going on in the world that indicate we might enter a contest on any given day, Austin said. Not approving recommendations for promotions actually creates a ripple effect through the force that makes us much less ready than we need to be.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also called out Tuberville, saying his delay in nominations, including for commanders of US naval forces in the Pacific and Middle East, was reckless and could not happen to a worse time.

The charges against Landry reflect growing concern among lawmakers amid a spike in political violence.

According to a poll last summer, one in five American adults, or about 50 million people, think political violence is sometimes justified.

Last July, the House Sergeant-at-Arms announced that members and women of Congress would receive $10,000 to improve home security.

In October, in San Francisco, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked by a man with a hammer.

In November, Joe Biden urged Americans to take a stand against political violence, calling on the public to preserve democracy.

