Chinese warship comes within 150 yards of US guided missile destroyer in Taiwan Strait





A Chinese navy ship maneuvered in a “dangerous manner” near a US destroyer transiting the Taiwan Strait, the US military said on Saturday.

Video taken by Canadian outlet Global News showed the Chinese warship speeding towards the USS Chung-Hoon. It approached within 150 meters of the US destroyer, the US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.

This is the second close encounter between US and Chinese military assets in less than 10 days, after what the US military called an “unnecessarily aggressive maneuver” by one of Beijing’s fighters near one surveillance planes from Washington last week.

The Chinese ship “executed dangerous maneuvers in close proximity” to the Chung-Hoon, the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) said in a statement.

The Beijing vessel “passed Chung-Hoon on its port side and crossed its bow 150 meters away. Chung-Hoon maintained course and slowed to 10 (knots) to avoid a collision,” the statement said.

Cmdt. Kevin Schaeffer (right), commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon, and Lt. William Stimson, during a transit through the Taiwan Strait June 3, 2023. US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard / U.S. 7th Fleet

He then “crossed Chung-Hoon’s bow a second time starboard to port at 2,000 yards (meters) and stayed off Chung-Hoon’s port bow”, approaching within 150 yards at the point closest, the US military said, adding that “the US military flies, navigates and operates safely and responsibly wherever international law permits.”

The incident happened as the Chung-Hoon was crossing the Taiwan Strait with a Canadian warship as part of a joint mission on the sensitive waterway that separates self-governing Taiwan from China.

The Chinese military said it monitored the crossing, but made no mention of a close encounter.

“Relevant countries intentionally create trouble in the Taiwan Strait, deliberately stir up risks and maliciously undermine regional peace and stability,” said Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman for China’s Eastern Theater Command. .

American warships frequently sail through the strait. The last joint United States-Canada passage dates back to September 2022.

The incident happened as US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu were attending a defense summit in Singapore. The United States had invited Li to meet Austin on the sidelines of the Shangri-La dialogue, but Beijing refused.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have skyrocketed this year over issues such as Taiwan and an alleged Chinese spy balloon that was shot down after crossing the United States.

On Friday, CBS News learned that CIA Director William Burns secretly traveled to Beijing last month to meet with his Chinese intelligence counterparts.

A U.S. official told CBS News the meeting was meant to stress “the importance of keeping lines of communication open in intelligence channels.”

The State Department also said in a statement Saturday that two U.S. officials were traveling to Beijing on Sunday to meet with Chinese officials to discuss “key issues in the bilateral relationship.” They were Daniel J. Kritenbrink, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, and Sarah Beran, National Security Council Senior Director for China and Taiwan Affairs.

Sunday marks the 34th anniversary of the bloody and ruthless massacre in Tiananmen Square, in which Chinese soldiers killed hundreds of protesters.

The Taiwan Strait ship encounter followed what the US military said was a risky maneuver by a Chinese jet that ‘flew directly ahead of and within 400 feet of the nose’ of a surveillance plane RC-135 on May 26 over the South China Sea.

Beijing blamed US ‘provocation’, with a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman saying ‘the frequent and long-term dispatch of ships and planes to closely monitor China seriously undermines sovereignty and security Nationals of China”.

China claims Taiwan as its territory – promising to take it one day, by force if necessary – and has in recent years stepped up military and political pressure on the island.

