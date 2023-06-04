China defends US warship in Taiwan Strait, accuses US of provoking Beijing





SINGAPORE (AP) China’s defense minister has defended the navigation of a warship in the path of a U.S. destroyer and a Canadian frigate transiting the Taiwan Strait, telling a meeting of some of the most senior global defense officials in Singapore that such so-called freedom of navigation patrols are a provocation for China.

In his first international public address since becoming defense minister in March, General Li Shangfu told the Shangri-La Dialogue that China has no problem with innocent passage but that we must prevent attempts that try to use this freedom of navigation (patrols), this innocent passage, to exercise the hegemony of navigation.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told the same forum on Saturday that Washington would not flinch in the face of intimidation or coercion from China and would continue to sail and regularly fly over the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea. South to emphasize that these are international waters, thwarting Beijing. extensive land claims.

On the same day, an American guided-missile destroyer and a Canadian frigate were intercepted by a Chinese warship as they crossed the strait between the autonomous island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, and China continental. The Chinese ship overtook the US ship, then veered on its bow at a distance of 150 yards (about 140 yards) in a dangerous manner, according to the US Indo-Pacific Command.

Additionally, the US said a Chinese J-16 fighter jet late last month performed an unnecessarily aggressive maneuver by intercepting a US Air Force reconnaissance aircraft over the Sea of Southern China, flying directly in front of the nose of the plane.

These and previous incidents have raised fears of a possible mishap that could lead to an escalation between the two nations at a time when tensions are already high.

Li suggested that the United States and its allies had created the danger and should instead focus on taking over your own airspace and territorial waters.

The best way is for countries, especially warships and fighter jets of countries, not to do closing actions around other countries’ territories, he said through an interpreter. What’s the point of going there? In China, we always say: mind your own business.

In a far-reaching speech, Li reiterated many of Beijing’s well-known positions, including its claim on Taiwan, calling it the core of our core interests.

He accused the United States and others of meddling in China’s internal affairs by providing Taiwan with defense support and training and making high-level diplomatic visits.

China remains committed to the path of peaceful development, but we will never hesitate to uphold our legitimate rights and interests, let alone sacrifice the nation’s core interests, he said.

As the words of a well-known Chinese song say: When friends visit us, we welcome them with good wine. When jackals or wolves come, we will face them with shotguns.

In his speech the day before, Austin broadly outlined the American vision of a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific in a world of rules and rights.

In that lawsuit, Austin said the United States is stepping up planning, coordination and training with friends from the East China Sea to the South China Sea to the Indian Ocean with common goals to deter aggression. and deepen the rules and norms that promote prosperity. and prevent conflicts.

Li scoffed at the idea, saying some countries take a selective approach to international rules and laws.

He likes to impose his own rules on others, he said. Its so-called rules-based international order never tells you what the rules are and who made those rules.

In contrast, he said, we practice multilateralism and seek win-win cooperation.

Li is subject to US sanctions that are part of a larger package of measures against Russia, but which predate his invasion of Ukraine, imposed in 2018 due to his involvement in China’s purchase of combat aircraft and anti-aircraft missiles in Moscow.

The sanctions, which largely prevent Li from doing business in the United States, do not prevent him from holding formal talks, U.S. defense officials said.

Still, he declined Austin’s invitation to speak on the sidelines of the conference, although the two shook hands before sitting on opposite sides of the same table as the forum opened. Friday.

Austin said that wasn’t enough.

A cordial handshake over dinner is no substitute for substantial engagement, Austin said.

The United States noted that since 2021, long before Li became defense minister, China has refused or failed to respond to more than a dozen requests from the U.S. Department of Defense to speak with senior officials. leaders, as well as numerous requests for ongoing dialogues and commitments at the operational level. .

Li said China is open to communication between our two countries and also between our two armies, but without mentioning sanctions, said exchanges should be based on mutual respect.

This is a very fundamental principle, he said. If we don’t even have mutual respect, our communications won’t be productive.

He said he recognized that any serious conflict or confrontation between China and the United States would be an unbearable disaster for the world and that the two countries should find ways to improve their relations, saying they were at a record level.

History has repeatedly proven that China and the United States will benefit from cooperation and lose from confrontation, he said.

China is seeking to develop a new kind of big country relationship with the United States. As for the US side, it should act with sincerity, match words with deeds and take concrete steps with China to stabilize relations and prevent further deterioration, Li said.

