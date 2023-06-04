Li Shangfu: China accuses US of ‘provocation’ after near-collision of warships





Singapore CNN —

China’s defense minister on Sunday accused the United States and its allies of trying to destabilize the Indo-Pacific just hours after warships from the two countries were involved in a near collision.

In a combative speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, Li Shangfu accused the United States of provoking a bloc confrontation for its own interests and said that Washington and its allies were making rules to assert their dominance. on the region.

He also warned that any harsh confrontation between the United States and China would be an unbearable disaster for the world.

Li’s warning came a day after US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told the same forum that a war against Taiwan would be devastating and affect the global economy in ways we cannot imagine. .

And it came just hours after the United States accused a Chinese warship of cutting in front of an American vessel that was taking part in a joint exercise with the Canadian Navy in the Taiwan Strait, forcing the American vessel to slow down to avoid a collision.

Asked after his speech about the incident, Li said the US naval presence in the strait was an example of Washington creating chaos in the region.

They are not here for innocent passage, they are here for provocation, Li said of US warships.

Li said if the United States and other foreign powers don’t want the confrontation, they shouldn’t send their military assets near China.

Mind your own business, Li said, adding: Why did all these incidents happen in areas close to China, and not in areas close to other countries?

Hours earlier, according to the US Indo-Pacific Command, a Chinese destroyer sailed through the bow of the USS Chung-Hoon during a joint exercise between US and Canadian navy ships in the Taiwan Strait.

According to the United States, the Chinese ship approached within 150 meters of the USS Chung-Hoon less than the length of the Arleigh Burke-class ship itself.

Chung-Hoon maintained her course and slowed to 10 knots to avoid a collision, according to the US statement.

The Chinese vessel acted in an unsafe manner and violated maritime rules of the safe passage route through international waters, he said.

The incident was captured on video by a crew from Canadas Global News, who was on board the frigate HMCS Montreal traveling with the Chung-Hoon.

Montreal’s commanding officer, Captain Paul Mountford, called the Chinese ship’s action unprofessional, while a senior US defense official said: “Actions speak louder than words, and dangerous behavior we saw PLA around the strait, in the south and east”. China Seas, and beyond really says it all.

In a statement released later on Sunday, a spokesperson for the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command said Chinese forces had handled the situation based on laws and regulations.

Relevant countries deliberately stir up unrest and risk in the Taiwan Strait, maliciously undermining regional peace and stability and sending the wrong signals to Taiwan independence forces, senior PLA Colonel Shi Yi said.

This incident is the second time in two weeks that Chinese soldiers have engaged in aggressive maneuvers near American soldiers near the Chinese border. A Chinese fighter jet performed an unnecessarily aggressive maneuver while intercepting a US spy plane in international airspace over the South China Sea last week, the US military said in a statement. released on Tuesday.

Austin on Sunday called on Beijing to do what it takes to rein in the conduct of its forces after the recent incidents.

Saturday’s incident between the US and Chinese destroyers was extremely dangerous, he said, adding that I believe accidents can happen and things could get out of control.

Later, Taiwan said it was Beijing, not Washington, that was the provocateur in the strait, with the Defense Ministry in Taipei calling on the Chinese Communist Party to respect freedom of navigation and avoid overly provocative behavior, to jointly safeguard regional peace, stability and stability. security.

Shortly after Austin’s speech on Saturday, People’s Liberation Army Lt. Gen. Jing Jianfeng told China’s state broadcaster CCTV that the US defense chiefs’ comments on Taiwan were completely false.

China’s ruling Communist Party claims Taiwan as part of its territory, though it has never controlled it, and its increasingly frequent military exercises near and around the island have raised concerns about the extent to which it will go to realize this claim. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has not ruled out the use of force.

Jing accused Washington of trying to consolidate hegemony and provoke confrontation, adding that US actions were damaging regional peace and stability.

The comments from the Chinese and US defense chiefs come at a tense time for relations between the two countries, with China recently rejecting an offer from Austin to meet at the Singapore summit, citing US sanctions on officials and Chinese companies.

Austin noted in his Saturday speech that he and Li greeted each other with smiles at a banquet on Friday night, but called on Beijing to do more, saying a cordial handshake over dinner is no substitute for discussions. real.

US and Chinese defense chiefs are unlikely to encounter a mark of the depth of the rift in relations between the two countries this year.

Austin said on Thursday it was regrettable that China turned down a US offer to meet at the conference and warned that continued miscommunication could lead to an incident that could very, very quickly spiral out of control.

In his Saturday morning speech, Austin criticized China for its alarming number of risky interceptions of US and allied aircraft in international airspace, adding that the United States would stand with its allies and partners against coercion and intimidation.

