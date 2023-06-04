UK Weather: Met Office Predicts Hottest Day Of 2023 So Far





Sign up for breaking news emails to receive free real-time breaking news alerts delivered straight to your inbox.Sign up for free breaking news emails.

The UK is likely to experience its hottest day of 2023 on Sunday, with temperatures expected to reach around 26C as some areas could heat up even hotter than Istanbul.

Porthmadog on Tuesday recorded its highest temperature so far this year at 25.1C.

Forecasters say the record could be broken on Sunday as dry weather is expected to continue into next week.

Saturday’s high was a registered 23.9C in Porthmadog, and temperatures could be slightly higher on Sunday.

Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said people can expect 24C or 25C in warmer parts of the country.

According to meteorologists, some areas in the west may experience up to 26C.

In this protected area, breezes from the south, particularly across the English Channel coast, are expected to influence temperatures.

The East Coast is expected to be cooler than the region, forecasters said.

Sunday temperatures in the area could be around 15C or 16C, Ayers said.

Inland areas are expected to be warmer, with highs ranging from 18C to 20C, according to Met Office meteorologists.

Temperatures can soar both in the north and south.

For example, Glasgow and Bude are expected to reach 23 degrees Celsius this weekend, while Istanbul in Turkey is expected to experience a relatively cooler 22 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologist Stephen Dixon said over the weekend there will be plenty of dry, clear and sunny weather in the UK, high pressure will remain and we will see some warmer temperatures, especially in the low 20s in the west.

Regions further east are seeing longer-lasting clouds, typically in the mid-teens or lower, and this will continue in the eastern regions, Dixon said.

For the remainder of June, the UK Meteorological Office forecasts that the weather will remain dry.

There is potential for isolated showers, primarily at higher elevations, at the beginning of the period, with a small but increasing risk of rain or showers. A period is underway, Met Offices predicted from Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/weather/uk-weather-hottest-day-2023-b2351050.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos