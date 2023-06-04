In a letter to Rishi Sunak, Humza Yousaf said the British government’s plan to return the deposit was in ‘serious danger’.





Humza Yousaf said the UK government’s involvement in Scotland’s deposit return scheme represents a major erosion of mandate.

In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak asked for the withdrawal of the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS), which the UK government had rejected by Monday.

Yousaf argues that the UK government’s demands, which include removing the glass, will have a detrimental effect on businesses in Scotland and threaten the plan’s viability.

He cited concerns about jobs and security raised by C&C Group, owner of Tennents, one of Scotland’s largest brewers.

The new changes only include PET plastic bottles, aluminum and steel cans.

A similar UK-wide plan won’t start until 2025 and doesn’t involve glass bottles.

Scottish ministers had to ask for an exemption from the UK’s Internal Market Act, which the UK government was not prepared to agree to, amid fears that trade between the four countries could be affected.

Yousaf’s Saturday letter comes after Scottish Greens MSP Lorna Slater, the minister in charge of the plan, said last week Westminster had started blocking us at every turn regarding the DRS.

Yousaf wrote: Removing the glass will also have a significant impact on your business. For example, the C&C Group owner of the iconic Tennents brand has explicitly stated that the UK government’s decision to remove glass threatens investments and jobs. Other Scottish businesses have raised similar issues with us personally.

We cannot and will not place Scottish businesses at a competitive disadvantage because of the UK Government’s 11-hour change to the range of ingredients included. This will affect Scottish jobs, inward investment and potentially reduce Scottish consumer choice.

Commenting on the constitutional issues raised by the arbitration, Yousaf said: The consequences of your decisions are much broader.

The UK government’s intervention at this late stage shows that the transfer agreement has been greatly eroded.

We urge you to rescind the conditions set out in your letter and allow Scotland’s full exclusion from the DRS to implement this area of ​​mandate in accordance with the provisions agreed to by the Scottish Parliament.

Without this, the Scottish government is not prepared to put Scottish businesses at a competitive disadvantage because of last-minute demands made by the British government.

There is no doubt that your government action has put the future of the DRS in serious jeopardy, not only in Scotland, but also in the rest of the UK, due to the damage to consumer and investor confidence.

The First Minister acknowledged that it would be desirable for the schemes to work together where possible, but added that the UK government could not provide operational details necessary to make the schemes interoperable as they were at an early stage.

Businesses need certainty, he added, and they need it now, not two years from now when the UK government plan potentially kicks off.

The UK government has greatly undermined the clarity and certainty that businesses unanimously say is needed.

The prime minister has asked Downing Street for a reply by Monday to discuss the matter in Scottish cabinet the following day and allow Holyrood to update.

The Scotland office said it would respond to the First Secretary’s letter in due course, and a spokesperson added: The Government remains committed to improving the environment while maintaining the UK’s internal market.

The beverage industry has raised concerns about the Scottish government’s DRS, which is different from the rest of the UK’s plan, which has resulted in the Scottish government reviewing and pausing the plan earlier this year.

We have listened to these concerns and that is why we have accepted the Scottish Government’s request for a UK Internal Market (UKIM) exclusion on a temporary and limited basis to ensure that the Scottish Government’s plan is consistent with its planned plans for the rest of the UK.

The deposit return scheme should be consistent across the UK and this is the best way to provide a simple and effective system.

A system that applies the same rules across the UK will increase recycling collection rates and reduce waste, as well as minimize disruption to the beverage industry and ensure simplicity for consumers.

Scottish Conservative Maurice Golden previously expressed support for UK government intervention and said:

The reality is that the SNP-Greens have messed things up so much that the current plan is indistinguishable from the one conceived four years ago.

Elsewhere, Yousaf declared that there has never been a more important time for Scotland to become independent before taking to the streets in the Glasgow Pollok constituency on Saturday.

He said: The current British political system is broken and has failed to support the people of Scotland during the Westminster cost-of-living crisis.

Aside from the damage caused by brutal Westminster policies, the Tories are undermining the Scottish Parliament at every opportunity and holding Labor in check.

Today I will embrace the SNP’s optimistic vision of an independent Scotland built on the principles of a well-being economy that puts working families ahead of big business, where our democracy is protected and strengthened.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.stv.tv/politics/deposit-return-scheme-in-grave-danger-from-uk-government-says-humza-yousaf-in-letter-to-rishi-sunak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos