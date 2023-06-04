New US rules for asylum seekers send more migrants to Mexico CityExBulletin





As the United States urges asylum seekers to stay in Mexico, shelters there are overwhelmed.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

The Biden administration’s new rules at the US-Mexico border make many people ineligible for asylum. One of these rules states that you cannot apply for asylum in the United States unless you have already applied for it in another country and have been refused. For many, this means seeking asylum in Mexico. But as James Fredrick reports from Mexico City, it’s unclear whether Mexico will or can be a safe haven.

JAMES FREDRICK, BYLINE: There’s a refugee shelter in Mexico City called Cafemin, known as a quiet, comfortable place people call home while their asylum claims are being decided. The scene today is chaotic.

Every bit of the common space is occupied by people trying to find a place to lie down. Every free space on the wall is occupied by people piling up their things. And as you can hear, the place is full of kids and families.

Over the past week, Cafemin has been overwhelmed like never before. It is built for around 100 people, but 5-700 show up at the door each day. It puts pressure on everything, says Milien Jean, a 26-year-old Haitian here with her husband and 3-year-old son.

MILIEN JEAN: (Speaking Spanish).

FREDRICK: She says you’re waiting in line for an hour for the bathroom. You wait days for a shower. Drinking water is also running out. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is here today to provide meals and information on asylum rules. Jean does not know if her family will seek asylum in Mexico or try to go to the United States. But she doesn’t have much time to think. The overcrowded shelter limits stays to one week. Jean says she and her family will probably start sleeping rough again.

MAGDALENA SILVA: (speaking Spanish).

FREDRICK: “It is extremely painful for me,” says the director of the refuge, Sister Magdalena Silva. They are between a rock and a hard place. Outside the front door are currently families with babies who have been turned away for the day. They are not alone. All of the Mexico City migrant shelters NPR spoke to said they were well overcapacity. And they are all mad at the government.

SILVA: (speaking Spanish).

FREDRICK: Sister Magda says the nonprofit shelters are the only ones making an effort. There is not the slightest political will on the part of the government to resolve this humanitarian crisis. Due to US policy, more people are seeking asylum in Mexico. At the refugee office in Mexico City alone, there have been more than 10,000 asylum applications this year, almost double last year. But beyond nonprofits and the UNHCR, there is almost no support from the Mexican government for these people, says Melissa Vertiz of the Migration Policy Task Force.

MELISSA VERTIZ: (speaking Spanish).

FREDRICK: She says the Mexican government just receives people, but doesn’t create the conditions that would allow them to stay. The government prioritizes deportation over integration. Several government agencies did not respond to NPR’s interview requests, but the Mexico City government recently opened three temporary shelters for migrants. All of this means that Mexico City is now experiencing what has become common in border towns, like Ciudad Juarez and Tijuana – makeshift camps of rough sleeping migrants. In recent months, a district in full gentrification popular with tourists has been equipped with new equipment.

It’s a really stark contrast here. On one side of the street is this park where hundreds of migrants – mostly Haitians – are camping. And across the street there is a nice little restaurant, good cafe. It’s just a really striking difference.

This makeshift camp near the refugee office has been evacuated by the authorities several times, but keeps popping up as migrants have nowhere to go. I spoke to Milouse Xantus at the camp. She also comes from Haiti.

MILOUSE XANTUS: (Speaking Spanish).

FREDRICK: “I’m waiting for the documents from the refugee office,” she said. “We’re all expecting the same thing. The paperwork is confusing.” For now, Xantus and her husband just want work permits so their family can afford housing. Then they will decide if they want to stay in Mexico or continue north.

XANTUS: (speaking Spanish).

FREDRICK: She says it’s really hard to get her kids to sleep in the park. They have no choice but to live like this until God helps them. At this point, Xantus said she doesn’t expect help from any government. For NPR News, I’m James Fredrick in Mexico City.

