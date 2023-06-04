Dua Lipa demands British ministers timid comment on migrants | politics





Singer Dua Lipa criticized the way ministers described migrants as short-sighted and timid.

Lipa, who was born in London to Kosovar-Albanian parents, said the way the government was discussing Albanians was hurt, calling for more empathy.

Home Secretary Suela Braberman pointed to Albanian criminals in an October debate in the House of Commons on small ships crossing the English Channel, claiming there had been an invasion of Britain.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Lipa, 27, said: Any word on immigrants? I have always felt that London is a fusion of cultures. It is essential for the city.

It breaks my heart to hear the government talking about Albanians, for example. It’s short-sighted and narrow-minded, but that’s how many people think.

No matter how hard we try to change the rhetoric, there will always be people who think that immigrants are getting jobs in America.

However, the immigrants who came here worked incredibly hard to earn a living. We need more empathy. Because people do not leave their countries unless absolutely necessary, out of fear for their families.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has criticized ministers such as Braverman in particular for singling out Albanians in a very disgraceful way.

In his meeting with Rishi Sunak on March 10, Rama cited Lipa as a positive example of what Albanians are bringing to England.

Dua Lipa isn’t just a British singer, she’s an Albanian immigrant who came here to build, nurse, cook and sing, as many do. Just safe, but honored here, he said.

Lipas’ parents left Kosovo around 1992, when tensions that led to a war that began six years later began to surface.

