What awards are given to Masterchef champions?





The 19th MasterChef UK Champions have been crowned.

After an 8-week cooking challenge, the winner of UK Masterchef 2023 has been crowned. Judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace had a tough job choosing a winner from three very talented finalists, but in the end, one dish made the biggest impression on them.

This year’s contest actually started with 45 home cooks, but gradually they dwindled to three finalists and just one eventual winner. But now that one has been chosen, what will he receive in recognition of his merits? And who was this year’s MasterChef UK winner? Here’s everything you need to know. Warning, this article contains spoilers!

What do the winners of MasterChef UK get?

MasterChef UK winners will be awarded the iconic MasterChef trophy. It looks like the MasterChef logo, with an am in the middle. Widely regarded as the best cooking contest on TV, the winner of the contest can also give that person a lot of exposure and help launch a professional career.

For example, past winners of the show have gone on to open their own restaurants and publish their own cookbooks. One of the most successful winners is the first, Thomasina Miers, who regained the title in 2005. She founded the Mexican restaurant Wahaca, which now has several chains across the country, and is the author of many cookbooks.

Who is the MasterChef UK 2023 winner?

MasterChef UK 2023 winner Chariya Khattiyot.

Khattiyot was crowned the winner by judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace after pitting fellow finalists Anurag Aggarwal, 41, and Omar Foster, 31, in a culinary showdown.

Khattiyot’s winning menu started with coconut jelly, fried king prawns, pomelo fruit salad, and Thai lotus tuiles seasoned with honey, palm sugar and coconut. Tasting it, Wallace said. It’s a delicate little treat that packs a very big punch.

Chariya Khattiyot said she wants to open her own restaurant as well. Looking forward to the opportunity to work in food, gaining experience and turning my love of cooking into a career. In the long term, my dream is to open a restaurant. Eventually, the idea is to open several restaurants to showcase the food from our hometown in northern Thailand. She also added that in the culinary industry, she likes to receive a Michelin star, which is considered a hallmark of fine dining.

How can I watch the MasterChef UK 2023 Finals?

