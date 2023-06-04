China reprimands US, Canadian navies over Taiwan Strait transit





TAIPEI, June 3 (Reuters) – China’s military has slammed the United States and Canada for “deliberately causing risk” after the two countries’ navies staged a rare joint sail through the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

The US Navy’s 7th Fleet said the guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon and the Canadian HMCS Montreal conducted a “routine” transit of the strait on Saturday “through waters where the freedoms of navigation and overflight are at high sea ​​apply in accordance with international law”.

“The bilateral transit of Chung-Hoon and Montreal through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he said in a statement. communicated.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command said its forces were monitoring the vessels throughout and “handling” the situation in accordance with law and regulations.

“The relevant countries deliberately create incidents in the Taiwan Strait region, deliberately cause risks, maliciously undermine regional peace and stability, and send the wrong signal to the ‘Taiwan independence’ forces,” he said. he said Saturday night.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said the two ships were sailing north through the strait and it did not observe anything unusual.

While US warships pass through the strait about once a month, it is unusual for them to do so with those of other US allies.

The mission took place as US and Chinese defense chiefs were attending a major regional security summit in Singapore.

At the event, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin chastised China for refusing to hold military talks, leaving the superpowers deadlocked over Taiwan and territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

There was no immediate response to the shipping by the Chinese military, which regularly denounces them as a US effort to stoke tensions.

The last publicly disclosed US-Canadian mission to the strait took place in September.

China has stepped up military and political pressure in an attempt to force Taiwan to accept Beijing’s sovereignty claims, which the Taipei government strongly rejects.

