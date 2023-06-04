UK property market lacks spring rebound, but no crash likely | Larry Elliot





April marks the beginning of the British customary home buying season. Traditionally, this is a time when demand for homes increases and the real estate supplements of the weekend newspapers are filled with offers for sellers bidding for the attention of buyers.

But not this year. In April, payments on existing mortgages were $1.4 billion more than new loans, according to a recent report by the Bank of England. This is rare. Excluding lockdown periods, it was the lowest since records began in 1993. The number of new mortgage approved loans that were agreed upon but not yet processed fell in April and was well below the average in the five years prior to the pandemic.

There are several reasons for the lack of a spring rebound in the real estate market. The availability of ultra-low-interest mortgages meant that prices skyrocketed in the two years after the pandemic began, making it harder for new buyers to get their first home. The inevitable pause to catch our breath coincided with rising interest rates and a slowing economy.

These two factors – rising borrowing costs and slowing growth – will continue to affect the market in the coming months. The bank has raised interest rates from 0.1% to 4.5% in 18 months and given that inflation is not coming down as quickly as expected, further rate hikes seem certain. Financial markets are pricing in a further 3/4 point increase on Threadneedle Street by the end of the year. Mortgage lenders responded to higher interest rates by raising mortgage rates and pulling out more attractive products.

So far, house price declines have been modest, with the average home price down 3.4 per cent from a year ago, according to the Nationwide Building Society. Nonetheless, this is the largest annual decline recorded since 2009, during the global financial crisis, and there are more to come. Activity in the housing market is likely to remain subdued for at least the rest of the year, and perhaps even longer if the bank’s first rate cut looks likely not to materialize until 2024.

But a full-scale housing market collapse like the one we saw in the early 1990s is unlikely. Net migration was over 600,000 last year, which should support demand. Besides, the low unemployment rate means there are few forced sellers. A five-year recession in the first half of the 90s was driven by 15% interest rates and over 3 million people unemployed. The economy could still fall into a recession this year as a result of holding interest rates higher for longer than previously anticipated, but there is no immediate prospect for newly unemployed self-employed people to sell out.

That said, it would be reasonable to expect nominal house prices to fall by at least 10% from peak to trough, while accounting for inflation, real price declines would amount to 20% or more. It’s a thick fall. That too is welcome.

As I said before, it’s worth repeating that Britain is a country that is mistakenly convinced that high inflation in house prices is a good thing. It’s not like that. The flip side of overinvestment in bricks and mortar is underinvestment in other more productive uses of capital. Recessions always follow regular booms in the economy, driven by consumers extracting and spending capital from rising home values.

People who benefit from price increases tend to do better than older people. Losers tend to be two overlapping categories: renters and young people. Anyone under the age of 35 saving for an apartment deposit will be happy when house prices drop.

Housing is likely to be a key issue in the next general election, with the two major parties supporting different sides. The Conservatives, who had all but abandoned their home-building goals, lined up behind the existing owners. Labor said it would impose targets and prepare to build on parts of the Green Belt. It is also developing a plan to force landowners to sell their land below its potential market price to curb land stockpiling and increase the supply of new homes.

Even if Labor actually goes as planned, it seems certain that they will challenge it in court. Currently, if the city council wants to forcefully purchase farmland for housing site development, it has to pay the desired price. It is not the value of farmland, but the value of farmland adjusted for planning permission is much higher.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Sign up for Business Today

All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

“,”newsletterId”:”business-today”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you Business Today every weekday”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: The newsletter contains sponsorships funded by charities, online advertising and external organizations. It may contain information about the content. . For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

What is certain is that the Labor Party’s approach makes more sense than the government’s. Current levels of housing construction are incompatible with growing populations, and reform of the planning system is needed to increase housing supply.

Politics is fun too. In a report last week, center-right think-tank Onward said it was the first time that the current 25-40-year-old is not becoming more right-leaning as they age, and that housing is one reason.

The current conservative housing policy will help those in their 50s and 60s who have already benefited from rising house prices rather than those in their 20s and 30s struggling to climb the housing ladder. If Labor has concluded that this is stupid economics and stupid politics, it is right on both counts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/jun/04/uk-property-market-lacks-spring-bounce-but-crash-unlikely The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos