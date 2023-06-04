16 South American migrants who entered the United States via Texas flew to California





Sixteen Venezuelan and Colombian migrants who entered the country via Texas were flown to California by chartered plane and dropped off outside a church in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sixteen Venezuelan and Colombian migrants who entered the country via Texas were flown to California by chartered plane and dropped off outside a church in Sacramento, Gov. Gavin Newsom and migrant rights advocates said Saturday.

The young men and women were dropped off Friday outside the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento with just a backpack of personal effects each, said Eddie Carmona, campaign manager at PICO California, a faith-based community organizing group that helps immigrants.

The migrants had already been processed by US immigration officials and given hearing dates for their asylum claims when “individuals representing a private contractor approached them outside a migrant center in El Paso, Texas. , Carmona said. They offered to help migrants find jobs and get to their final destination, he said.

They were lied to and intentionally deceived, Carmona said, adding that the migrants had no idea where they were after being dropped off in Sacramento.

Newsom said he and Attorney General Rob Bonta met with the group of migrants on Saturday and learned they had been flown from Texas to New Mexico and then flown by chartered private jet to Sacramento.

We work closely with the Mayor’s office, as well as local and non-profit partners to ensure those who have arrived are treated with respect and dignity, and travel to their intended destination while pursuing their cases. immigration, Newsom said in a statement.

Newsom said he is also working with the California Department of Justice to find out who paid for the group’s trip and “whether the individuals orchestrating this trip deceived anyone with false promises or violated any criminal laws, including kidnappings”.

In the past year, Republican governors in Texas and Florida have airlifted and airlifted migrants to Democratic strongholds without warning as part of a campaign to draw attention to what they say. be the failure of the border policies of the Biden administrations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/16-south-american-migrants-entered-us-texas-flown-99817723 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos