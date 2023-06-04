A decade later, Edward Snowden remains in Russia, even though US laws have changedExBulletin





From Moscow, former US National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden speaks at a technology conference in Portugal in 2019. Snowden fled the US in 2013 and revealed highly classified US surveillance programs. He has lived in Russia for a decade and obtained Russian citizenship last year.

Edward Snowden’s family traces their role in national security to relatives who fought in the Revolutionary War. Snowden assumed that he would also be engaged in similar work.

But as a National Security Agency contractor, working in an underground facility in Hawaii in 2013, he witnessed the massive collection of electronic data on US citizens, and he thought it was wrong.

“We had stopped monitoring specific terrorists, and we had started monitoring everyone in case they became terrorists. And it was not something that only affected remote people in places like Indonesia. affects Americans,” Snowden said in a 2019 interview with NPR from Moscow, where he has lived for 10 years.

Ten years ago, many Americans were still exploring the technological marvels of cell phones and other electronic devices. Few thought about how governments or private companies could monitor citizens on devices.

Then came the Snowden revelations.

Snowden copied files from top-secret NSA surveillance programs and fled the United States, sharing the highly classified information with several Western journalists, including Washington Post alumnus Barton Gellman.

“I think Snowden did far more good than harm, though I am prepared to accept (as he does not) that his revelations must have exacted a price in lost intelligence,” Gellman wrote in his book. 2020, Dark Mirror: Edward Snowden and the American Surveillance State.

Gellman describes Snowden as a loner filled with zeal and a black-and-white worldview. He describes Snowden as accurate and precise most of the time, though sometimes prone to self-glorification and exaggeration.

US officials still describe Snowden as a ‘traitor’

Meanwhile, many in the national security community, then and now, view Snowden as a traitor. Most say he should return to the United States and face the criminal charges against him.

“He is clearly an individual who betrayed the trust we had in him. He is not an individual who, in my view, is acting with noble intent,” NSA director Keith Alexander said when Snowden leaked the files.

“What Snowden revealed caused irreversible and significant damage to our country and our allies,” Alexander told ABC shortly after the breach.

When Snowden sensed he was about to be detained in Hong Kong, he flew to Russia. His final destination was Ecuador, but the US government canceled his passport and charged him with violating the Espionage Act.

Those accusations still stand, and Snowden has been in Russia ever since. He was granted citizenship there last year.

Yet Snowden has sparked a fierce debate about government surveillance, privacy, and the power and dangers of technology.

New laws and shift to encryption

“Over the years that have passed, we’ve seen the laws change. We’ve seen the programs change,” Snowden said.

In 2015, Congress rewrote the law that allowed the NSA to retrieve everyone’s records. The USA Freedom Act now prohibits the mass collection of phone records by US citizens.

“The act also includes other changes to our surveillance laws, including more transparency to help build the confidence of the American people that your privacy and civil liberties are protected,” President Barack said. Obama shortly before signing the USA Freedom Act.

There was also another big change. Many Americans now have a better understanding of how governments and private companies like Facebook, Amazon and Google collect personal data. This in turn led to a much wider use of encryption. Snowden says 2016 marked the first year the majority of internet traffic was encrypted, a trend that continues.

There are no signs that Snowden’s case will be resolved any time soon.

Snowden said when he arrived in Moscow in 2013, he expected a one-day layover in Moscow.

But in his 2019 autobiography, Permanent Record, Snowden wrote, “Exile is an endless stopover.”

Snowden’s critics often accuse him of living in Russia, especially in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He says his attempts to move to other countries have been thwarted by the US government.

“It is not my choice to be in Russia. I am constantly critical of Russian government policy, the Russian government’s human rights record – even the name of the Russian president,” Snowden said.

From his Moscow apartment, Snowden initially gave online interviews to news outlets around the world. It has been much less visible in recent years. He is now married to American Lindsay Mills, and they have two young Russian-born sons.

Greg Myre is a national security correspondent for NPR. Follow him @gregmyre1.

