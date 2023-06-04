Chinese warship comes 150 yards from US destroyer in latest act of aggression





A Chinese warship reportedly came within 150 meters of the USS Chung-Hoon’s impact on Saturday as the US destroyer conducted joint drills with Canada in the Taiwan Strait.

The incident occurred as US-China tensions remain high in the South China Sea.

The Chinese vessel sped up and cut ahead of the bow of the USS Chung-Hoons, warning the US ship that there would be a collision if it did not change course, reported Canadas Global News whose reporters witnessed the HMCS Montreal near-miss.

The United States told the Chinese ship to stay clear of the destroyer and at the last moment the Chinese changed course.

The Chung-Hoon was also reportedly forced to slow down and change course during the close call.

HMCS Montreal Commanding Officer Paul Mountford called the incident “unprofessional” on the part of the Chinese, saying it was “clearly instigated by the Chinese”, according to Global News.

“The fact that it was announced on the radio before it was done clearly indicates that it was intentional,” he added.

He continued: “I hope this is an isolated incident that will not happen again for us, because we have international law on our side. These are international waters.

The Chinese had warned American and Canadian ships that they were in Chinese territorial waters, despite the strait being recognized as international waters, Mountford said.

The Chinese ships were monitoring joint US-Canadian exercises last week before entering the Taiwan Strait, the outlet reported.

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said, “Canada will continue to navigate where international law permits, including the strait, the South China Sea,” according to Global News.

A Chinese ship sped up and cut ahead of the bow of the USS Chung-Hoon, warning the American ship that there would be a collision if it did not change course on June 3, 2023. Global News / Youtube

She added: “Our overall objective is to increase peace and stability in this region. And that’s why we’re going to continue to see more of Canada in this region, as our Indo-Pacific strategy calls for. We have seen dangerous interceptions before, and we have dealt with them appropriately with China as far as our RCAF pilots are concerned. The players in this region must commit themselves responsibly, and that is essential.

Anand has just attended a security summit in Singapore that was also attended by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu.

Late last month, the Chinese government threatened “serious consequences” against the United States after crossing the disputed Paracel Islands, over which it claims sovereignty.

And it has also ignored Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and by deploying a research vessel as well as five escort vessels last month to an area where a Russian state-owned company jointly operates a gas block with Hanoi in the energy-rich South China Sea.

Fox News contacted the US State Department and the Pentagon.

