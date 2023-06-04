Boiler manufacturers’ weapon against UK heat pump target





Boiler manufacturers are opposing the UK government’s efforts to expedite the creation of thousands more heat pumps in a new flashpoint for the pace of the transition to low-carbon heating.

Starting next year, the government plans to impose fines on companies that fail to meet strict heat pump production and installation quotas. However, the superiors are delaying the plan and lobbying Whitehall to revise it.

They argue that the quota is unrealistic given sluggish demand for heat pumps and the strain on the number of installers, and that a fine of $5,000 per missing heat pump could increase costs to consumers and put investments and jobs at risk.

Leading boiler manufacturer Vaillant UK, which has invested $4 million in a new heat pump production line at its Derbyshire plant, has warned it will review its UK investment plans if the plan goes ahead.

Henrik Hansen, Managing Director of Vaillant UK & Ireland, said: We will review our investment plans once fines begin to be imposed. We believe this is a risk that could not only sustain the investment but potentially lead to job losses in Derbyshire.

The planned quotas and fines reflect proposals to incentivize the switch to electric vehicles, and proponents argue we need mechanisms to help stimulate the market and lower consumer costs.

We believe the government’s proposed plan design is fair to obligatory parties, said a spokesperson for Electrify Heat, a campaign group to promote heat pumps.

This line highlights the challenges the government faces as it attempts to overhaul home heating to meet the legally binding goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The majority of British homes are heated by gas boilers, but ministers want to quickly increase the use of heat pumps. These draw warmth from outside air and run on electricity generated from increasingly low-carbon sources.

About 8,790 heat pumps have been installed in the UK in the first three months of this year, but the government wants the installation rate to reach 600,000 per year by 2028, requiring a major overhaul of supply chains and demand.

Utilization of heat pumps has been held back by the relatively high cost of the unit, with Nesta estimates last June that the number of heat pump installers should increase by about 800%, from about 3,000 to 27,000 by 2028.

According to the plan to jump into the market after consultation, manufacturers will have to pay a fine if they do not sell a certain ratio of heat pumps compared to gas or oil boilers from next year.

UK industry is already consolidated around a handful of European-wide groups that make and sell heat pumps alongside boilers. Vaillant, Baxi and others raised their concerns with the government.

Mike Foster, CEO of the lobbying group Energy and Utilities Alliance, said there is now a stalemate between the industry and Whitehall. Whitehall is disconnected from how the industry works.

As one industry executive put it: We want to do well in this market as well, but we need to bring in consumers. The punishment is grave and commercially significant.

Colm Britchfield, policy adviser at E3G, an environmental think tank that manages the Electrify Heat campaign, argued that the policy would help develop supply chains and would find wide support in the energy industry.

He said the penalty should be at the current level as the cost of compliance should be lower than the cost of non-compliance.

The Department of Energy Security and Net Zero say heat pumps are a proven means of decarbonizing heating across the UK and are key to increasing the country’s energy security.

We said we were consulting on proposals to give the industry greater incentive to invest in ways to make heat pumps a more attractive and simpler option for more UK households.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/64198737-19f9-4c8f-b0a3-69d4448ca8ee The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos