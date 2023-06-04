US Senator Bernie Sanders mobilizes for a minimum wage hike in Nashville – Tennessee Lookout





U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont and State Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville held a rally at Nashvilles Fisk University to raise Tennessee’s minimum wage to $17 an hour.

We default to $7.25, and we say you can’t survive on $7.25, Jones shouted to a packed crowd in the school gymnasium. We’re on fire, we’re fed up, and we’re not going to do without it!

The rally comes on the heels of Jones’ recent expulsion and subsequent reinstatement as a member of the Tennessee House, with lawmakers voting 72-25 in April to expel Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson from Memphis for their roles in a nonviolent protest against gun violence. at the Capitol.

Tennessee is just one of five states that haven’t enacted a minimum wage, relying on the federal rate of $7.25 an hour, a rate that hasn’t been increased since 2009. .

The voluntary state also has one of the highest percentages of minimum wage workers.

In the year 2023, no one in America should be forced to work for poverty wages; No matter where you are in America, you can’t make $7.25 an hour, you can’t make $9 an hour, you can’t make $12 an hour.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-VT

Speaking to hundreds of rally attendees, Jones said it had not escaped his notice that the rally was being held on June 2, which is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, the topic that catapulted him in the national spotlight.

We have a youth-led movement; parents, teachers and clergy, all saying we want to live in a state where it’s easier to get gainful employment than to get an AR-15, Jones said. This is the state in which we want to live.

The issue that scares them the most is this coalition of conscience that we are building in the south, the same south that Dr. (Martin Luther) King came to defend with the sanitation workers, Jones said. And 55 years later, we’re still fighting to ensure workers are treated with dignity in a state where we have corporate bailouts for a new Titans stadium.

Entering to thunderous applause, Sanders vowed he would work in Washington, DC to raise the federal minimum wage.

In the year 2023, no one in America should be forced to work for poverty wages; No matter where you are in America, you can’t do it on $7.25 an hour, you can’t do it on $9 an hour, you can’t do it on $12 an hour hour, Sanders said.

State Representative Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, greets Bishop William Barber, II at Fisk University in Nashville. (Photo: John Partipilo)

Senator Bernie Sanders with supporters on May 2, 2023 during a rally to raise the minimum wage held in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo: John Partipilo)

Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, speaking at Fisk University on May 2, 2023. (Photo: John Partipilo)

“It is not acceptable that today, in the richest country in the history of the world, nearly 35 million American workers earn less than 17 dollars an hour, it is a national disgrace” , said Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. (Photo: John Partipilo)

Bishop William Barber, pictured June 2, 2023, at a rally in Nashville to raise the minimum wage. (Photo: John Partipilo)

Sanders drew attention during his 2015 presidential campaign for his calls to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Sanders argued at the rally that nearly 10 years after he first called for a $17 minimum wage hike, that’s more appropriate given the high inflation of recent years.

It is not acceptable that today, in the richest country in the history of the world, nearly 35 million American workers earn less than 17 dollars an hour, it is a national disgrace, has Sanders said.

According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a living wage for working adults in Tennessee is $17.56 per hour. It’s what an individual in a household needs to earn to support their family, so it’s high time we raised the minimum wage, and together we will get there.

Bishop William Barber, II, echoed Sanders’ sentiments, calling a minimum wage hike a moral imperative.

A living wage is not a far-left idea, a living wage is a fundamental moral issue, Barber said.

Late. Bernie Sanders. I-Vt. (Photo: John Partipilo)

It’s not about left versus right, conservative versus liberal, it’s just about right versus wrong. Raising the minimum wage to a living wage does not cost jobs, does not raise prices. In fact, more money in the hands of workers helps the economy rather than destroying it.

Jones told the Tennessee Lookout that despite the seemingly lofty goal of establishing a $17 minimum wage, public opinion was on his side and such an increase was favored by a majority of Democrats and Republicans.

The majority of Tennesseans support raising the minimum wage to a living wage, the majority of Americans support this on both sides of the aisle, so we need to keep showing up and letting them know that we live in a state that has some of the highest percentage of low-wage workers, Jones told the Lookout.

They are people from my district, but there are also people from rural communities, and so we have to come forward and let the leaders know that we have to vote on this.

Democratic Rep. GA Hardaway of Memphis has introduced bills to raise the minimum wage for years, but told the Tennessee Lookout on Saturday that raising the rate alone wouldn’t be enough.

I believe the best approach now is to develop a formula that takes inflation into account and is indexed so that purchasing power can, at a minimum, stay the same over the years and we don’t have to keep coming back to the well, Hardaway said.

I would like to see this at the federal level, I think it will happen faster than in 50 states.

