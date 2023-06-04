The 10 US cities where people are most satisfied with their jobs





Where you live has a bigger impact on your happiness and your career than you might imagine.

According to new research from Glassdoor, the cost of living, weather, traffic, and popular industries in a city, among other factors, all have a significant impact on our happiness at work.

To find out where some of the happiest employees in the United States live, workplace insights platform Glassdoor has created a list of the top cities with the happiest workers. To develop the rankings, Glassdoor analyzed more than 20,000 employee reviews posted on its site between January 2022 and April 2023 by city and identified the 25 highest-rated cities in the United States.

Here are the top 10 cities with the most satisfied employees in the United States, along with the average salaries of workers in those cities, according to Glassdoor:

Provo, Utah Average overall company score: 3.94 Average annual salary: $61,973 Average annual salary: $43,118 Boston, Massachusetts Average overall company score: 3.82 Average annual salary: $87,433 San Francisco, CA Score Average Overall Company Rating: 3.81Average Annual Salary: $108,426Gainesville, FloridaAverage Overall Company Rating: 3.81Average Annual Salary: $50,026Washington, DCAverage Overall Company Rating: 3.80Average Annual Salary: 87,374 $Salt Lake City, UtahAverage overall company rating: 3.79Average annual salary: $69,274San Diego, CAAverage overall company rating: 3.79Average annual salary: $77,027

California is the clear winner, with four of the top 10 cities on the list. San Jose and San Francisco, in particular, have been identified as two of America’s happiest cities in other research, in part because of their low rates of depression and unemployment.

Several of the top 10 cities have earned their spot not only for being home to businesses with inclusive and collaborative cultures and plenty of career opportunities, according to Glassdoor research, but also for having great weather, a thriving tech scene and cost-effectiveness. life quite low compared to other major metros.

New York City ranked last on Glassdoor’s list, with an average rating of 3.72. According to PayScale, the average cost of living in New York is 128% higher than the national average.

