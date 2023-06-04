US Criticizes Chinese Navy for Dangerous Actions in Taiwan Strait | News





The US Indo-Pacific Command said a Chinese navy vessel performed dangerous maneuvers near a US destroyer in the Taiwan Strait.

The United States has accused the Chinese Navy of executing dangerous maneuvers near an American destroyer transiting the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

Saturday’s incident was the second close encounter between the US and Chinese military in the Asia-Pacific region in less than 10 days.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said the Chinese vessel performed dangerous maneuvers close to Chung-Hoon, a US destroyer, during Saturday’s transit.

The Chinese ship overtook Chung-Hoon on the port side and crossed its bow 150 meters [137 metres]. Chung-Hoon maintained his course and slowed to 10 [knots] to avoid a collision, the statement said.

He then crossed Chung-Hoons’ bow a second time starboard to port at 2,000 yards (1,828 meters) and remained off Chung-Hoons’ port bow, within 150 yards at the nearest point, the US military said.

The U.S. military flies, navigates and operates safely and responsibly wherever international law permits, he added.

The incident occurred as the Chung-Hoon sailed through the Taiwan Strait with a Canadian warship on a rare joint mission across the narrow waterway that separates self-governing Taiwan from China.

The Chinese military said it was monitoring the crossing but made no mention of a close encounter.

Relevant countries deliberately create incidents in the Taiwan Strait region, deliberately cause hazards, maliciously undermine regional peace and stability, and send the wrong signal to Taiwan independence forces, he said Saturday night.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said the two ships were sailing north through the strait and it did not observe anything unusual.

American warships frequently sail through the strait. The last joint US-Canadian passage dates back to September 2022.

China claims Taiwan as its territory, pledging to take it one day, by force if necessary, and has in recent years stepped up military and political pressure on the island.

The Taiwan Strait vessel encounter followed what the US military said was a risky maneuver by a Chinese jet that flew directly ahead of and within 400 feet of the nose of an RC-surveillance plane. 135 on May 26 over the South China Sea.

Beijing blamed US provocation, with a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman saying the frequent and long-term dispatch of ships and planes to closely monitor China seriously undermines China’s national sovereignty and security. China.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/6/4/us-slams-chinas-navy-for-unsafe-actions-in-taiwan-strait The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos