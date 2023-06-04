US protectionism is an imperfect strategy





Author: David Dollar, Brookings Institution

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan recently came to the Brookings Institution to deliver a speech outlining the Biden administration’s international economic strategy. There are several things in Sullivan’s speech that have been welcomed by many economists, but also some areas of concern.

What is positive about the strategy is the recognition that economic strength is the foundation of national security. That the United States’ partnership with its allies, particularly in Asia and Europe, is a foundation for economic security and that concerns about China’s trade practices should not lead to a complete decoupling of the West from China.

Sullivan used the image of a small yard with a high fence, i.e. there are technologies important to security where we want China to come out of the supply chain (the high fence ), but this will only affect a minor part of the economy (the small yard). Other economic exchanges with China can continue, as can cooperation on global public goods such as reducing carbon emissions and development aid.

What is worrisome about this strategy is the emphasis on industrial policy measures that involve both subsidies and domestic market protection through Buy American provisions. Subsidies are well justified for issues with strong externalities, but protectionism will prove to be a mistake. The US administration uses one instrument, industrial policy, to achieve two goals to protect national security and bring back manufacturing jobs. By trying to hit two targets, each is undermined to some degree.

In the realm of national security, the Buy American provisions make it more costly to achieve US objectives. Take, for example, the energy transition. The Joe Biden administration rightly believes that a transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy generation is key to the long-term prosperity and security of nations. But the Buy American provisions will make electric cars, batteries and renewable technologies more expensive in the United States than elsewhere, slowing the transition.

Regarding the second target, the creation of manufacturing jobs in the United States, the approach of the administrations is incredibly indirect. It involves subsidizing the build-up of capital stock, both through direct subsidies and indirectly through import protection, in the hope that more capital stock will generate more jobs.

Assuming that infrastructure construction and proposed investments in semiconductors and electric vehicles actually continue, there will be apparent job creation. But some, perhaps all, of the affected workers will be pulled from elsewhere in the economy, including other manufacturing jobs. After all, the United States currently has an unemployment rate of 3.7%, so there aren’t many underutilized workers. There is no guarantee that there will be net job creation in the manufacturing sector.

Additionally, the world has changed so that average salaries in manufacturing in the United States are now lower than average salaries in the rest of the private sector. The idea that manufacturing jobs in the United States are particularly well paid is outdated.

If we care about good jobs, as we should, a more direct approach would be to focus on labor issues, including creating a better environment for union organizing, strengthening social security , public support for childcare and pre-school education and investment in mid-career retraining. All of this is likely to have broader effects on workers than subsidizing a small portion of manufacturing output.

To be fair to US President Joe Biden, these social measures are all part of his larger agenda. But the administration has focused on its industrial policy measures and there now appears little chance of advancing its social agenda given a divided US Congress. The risk is that over the next few years there will be little or no progress in the manufacturing renaissance and that this failure will be obvious and politically salient.

Another question is how these protectionist measures are perceived by American allies. Biden has done a great job of rebuilding security alliances with partners in Asia and Europe, which is a key part of US strategy. The United States played a leading role in building the coalition to support Ukraine in its resistance to the Russian invasion and rallied its partners to counter China’s economic coercion. But many partners are unhappy with the US inward-looking attitude, as evidenced by its decision to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and its recent protectionist measures.

American partners have generally liked Sullivan’s language about the small yard with a high fence, as they are not in favor of decoupling with China. But there is some skepticism from allies, and even more so from China, that the United States is sincere in keeping the yard small. The United States will implement additional export and investment controls aimed at China, and while each step seems small, the overall trend is one of decoupling.

The reluctance of the United States to engage in further trade and investment liberalization is a serious flaw in its strategy. It leaves the field open to China to strengthen its economic ties with countries around the world.

As a result, US international economic strategy should yield mixed results at best. Hopefully the United States will eventually respond by returning to promoting an open global economy and leading by example.

David Dollar is a Senior Fellow at the John L Thornton China Center at the Brookings Institution.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eastasiaforum.org/2023/06/04/us-protectionism-is-a-flawed-strategy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos