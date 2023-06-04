Chinese warship ‘unsafely’ passed US destroyer in Taiwan Strait, military officials say





WASHINGTON, June 4 (Reuters) – A Chinese warship came within 150 yards (137 yards) of a U.S. destroyer in the Taiwan Strait “in a dangerous manner”, U.S. military officials said , while China accused the United States of having “deliberately caused risks”. ” In the region.

The US and Canadian navies were conducting a joint exercise in the strait, which separates the island of Taiwan and China, on Saturday when the Chinese ship cut in front of the US guided-missile destroyer Chung-Hoon, forcing it to slow down to avoid a collision. , the US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.

The People’s Republic of China (PRC) has claimed Taiwan as its territory since the defeated Republic of China government fled to the island in 1949 after losing a civil war to Mao Zedong’s communists. The Taiwanese government says the PRC has never ruled the island and US President Joe Biden has said the US will defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

China’s military has chastised the United States and Canada for “deliberately causing risk” after the countries’ navies staged a rare joint sail through the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said Canada’s Chung-Hoon and Montreal were on a “routine” transit of the strait when the Chinese ship cut in front of the US ship.

“The Chinese vessel’s closest point of approach was 150 meters away and its actions violated maritime ‘rules of the road’ of safe passage in international waters,” the US command said.

[1/4] A People’s Republic of China warship, identified by the US Indo-Pacific Command as PRC LY 132, crosses paths with the US Navy destroyer USS Chung-Hoon as it transited the Taiwan Strait with the frigate of the Royal Canadian Navy HMCS Montreal on June 3, 2023, in a still image from video. World news… Read more

Video footage released by Canadian website Global News showed the close encounter between the ships.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The maritime encounter was the latest close call between the Chinese and American military. On May 26, a Chinese fighter jet carried out an “unnecessarily aggressive” maneuver near a US military aircraft over the South China Sea in international airspace, the US Indo-Pacific Command said on Tuesday. .

Chinese Embassy in Washington spokesman Liu Pengyu did not comment on details of the plane incident, but said the United States has “frequently deployed planes and ships to close reconnaissance of China, which poses a serious danger to China’s national security.” .”

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a pre-recorded interview that aired on CNN on Sunday that the United States seeks to maintain the “stable, cross-strait dynamic” between China and Taiwan and avoid a conflict “which would end up cratering”. the global economy.”

The interview for “Fareed Zakaria GPS” on CNN took place on Friday.

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu told Asia’s top security summit on Sunday that a conflict with the United States would be an “unbearable disaster” but that his country sought dialogue rather than confrontation.

Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington; Editing by Grant McCool

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/chinese-warship-passed-unsafe-manner-near-us-destroyer-taiwan-strait-us-2023-06-04/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos