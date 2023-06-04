How Britain is pressuring other countries to arm Ukraine





London’s arms shipments come as no surprise to the Biden administration. A current British official and a former British official said any military aid to Ukraine was closely coordinated with the United States. They said Britain would not ship weapons without Washington’s approval.

British Ambassador to Washington Karen Pierce said the Biden administration was very pleased with London’s recent decision to deliver Storm Shadow missiles, which have a longer range than missiles sent by the United States so far.

We have a lot of conversations with the US. We talk a lot with Ukrainians. Pierce said in an interview that we have many conversations with other friends and allies to give a holistic assessment of the capabilities Ukraine needs. The Ambassador added that each country makes its own decisions and we do not see ourselves as leading by example.

A State Department spokeswoman said the US and Britain were working closely to help Ukraine, but declined to comment on Britain’s influence on the administration’s decision to deliver certain weapons systems. “We appreciate the UK taking a strong stance against Putin’s war in Ukraine,” the spokesperson said.

For Britain, the dollar amount is by no means the point, British officials said. Instead, they hoped to break the diplomatic stalemate that sometimes forms when countries fear that giving Kiev greater capabilities could heighten tensions with Moscow and lead to a bigger conflict.

Admiral Alan West, who served as chief of the naval staff in the UK, said it was the release of something long-range and precision-guided that showed we were ready to take the next step with Storm Shadow. And we said He said he would train F-16 pilots. And I think that gave the Biden administration a way to say they’re going to see this and do what’s next.

According to Daniel Vajdich, president of Yorktown Solutions, a Washington consulting firm that advises Ukraine’s state-owned energy sector and works with officials, British arms deliveries are also helping the Ukrainian military to use them effectively. It countered the argument that it was impractical to provide advanced weaponry because it could not be maintained. in Kyiv.

Vajdich said Britain was the first to announce many cases, which pushed the US and other countries willing to discuss and ultimately deliver weapons systems.

Post-Brexit, Britain is struggling to find its place on the world stage, Ellwood, West and other current and former British officials commented. But by empowering Ukraine and trying to rally allies to support Kiev, Britain has found a way to stay relevant as an international actor, a strategy that has created political interests at home.

Sending aid to Ukraine remains popular across the UK, according to a February YouGov poll. More than 80% of Britons said they supported Ukraine, and 53% said Britain should continue to support it no matter how long it takes for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine. Ukraine is also considered one of the few issues supported by both Conservative and Labor leaders in parliament.

Nonetheless, British officials concede that giving Ukraine some arms will not lead to Russia’s defeat in the long run. Eventually, some said, Ukraine would have to deploy a coherent set of military platforms, for example Leopard tanks on the ground and F-16s in the air, rather than mixing different hardware.

We need to start talking about how to build Ukraine’s manufacturing capacity to make its own kits, Ellwood said. I think there’s some sort of anticipation around all of these things that the penny hasn’t really dropped yet. But this war will last much longer than we think.

