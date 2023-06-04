



Labor is due to receive $5 million in financial support from the former boss of an autoglass repair company to fight in the next election, showing that Britain’s main opposition party is succeeding in attracting new donors.

Gary Lubner, who made hundreds of millions of pounds from running the company behind Autoglass, told the Financial Times that he wanted to give Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer his financial help to keep the party in power for a long time.

Electoral Commission figures to be released on Thursday will show the South African-born Lubner donated $500,000 to Labor in the first quarter of 2023, on top of a previous donation of $200,000.

Lubner said he had given even more in the second quarter of 2023 and would continue on a fiscal trajectory to help strengthen Labor’s strength and capacity before next year’s general election.

This is the beginning, he said. I intend to give more as we move towards the general election.

People who know his intentions predict that the total amount of donations before the general election will reach 5 million, and Rubner did not reveal the exact figure, but confirmed that it is a reasonable conclusion considering the amount of donations so far.

That would make him Labor’s largest individual donor in this parliament. Sir David Sainsbury, a longtime supporter and former chairman of the supermarket group of the same name, recently donated $2 million to the party.

Lubners’ support will give Starmer a financial firepower equal to the $5 million recently donated to the ruling Conservative Party by Egyptian-born billionaire Mohamed Mansour.

The Starmers Alliance said the party expected to exceed $6 million in donations raised last year in the first half of 2023 alone, with personal gifts growing significantly in addition to traditional union sources of income.

Lubner said he recognized that his donation would put him in the spotlight as an experience unfamiliar to the 64-year-old, who has been reluctant to publicize throughout his career.

Speaking from his office in London’s West End, Lubner said he wanted to donate most of his fortune, primarily to charitable causes, but to help bring Labor back to power.

There is only one bed you can sleep in. He added that his three children support his decision. My kids aren’t interested. I don’t think it’s right to pass on that amount of property.

Lubner became CEO of Belron, a vehicle glass repair and replacement company, in 2000, starting what began as his grandfather’s glass company in South Africa. However, he said he took little credit for his subsequent success.

Lubner benefited from a highly leveraged incentive scheme that made him fabulously wealthy when he stepped down from Belron in March.

He said he was politicized in South Africa after being drafted into the police force, describing apartheid as a brutal and cruel system that I saw firsthand.

His grandparents were Jewish refugees from one of the Russian pogroms of the early 20th century and his grandmother witnessed her parents shot in front of her. When anti-Semitism surfaced in the Labor Party under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyns, he was appalled.

I was terrified of what was going on, he said. His youngest son, a labor activist, was abused, looted and attacked during that time. Regarding the Labor Party’s anti-Semites, he added: It was a real cancer at the party.

Lubner said he wanted his money to bolster the party’s ability to stay in power. He is also providing cash to groups and related think tanks working to get more women Labor MPs into parliament.

He said he was determined to help finance the Labor Party because of the government’s immigration strategy and issues like Brexit.

He said Brexit is at the top of a long list of Conservative failures over the past 13 years. It’s a disaster. Nothing good about it. naught.

Lubner argues that he is not giving Labor money to gain peers, and that in an ideal world both political contributions and the Senate would be abolished.

When asked if there was a skeleton in the cupboard, Lubner replied “I support West Ham”.

