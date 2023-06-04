Dividend Yield 5.3%! UK stocks to buy in June and hold for 10 years





Investor appetites appear to be relatively flat in 2023. After all, the waterfront nature of Britain’s flagship index doesn’t exactly generate a lot of enthusiasm.

But while many investors are lazing around, many companies are moving forward. As such, some valuations still look cheap with several income stocks offering significant dividend yields.

LondonMetric Property (LSE:LMP) is one example of a company that continues to expand its cash flow, dividend, and growth prospects, even as its share price remains depressed. In fact, the company is on my personal long-term buy list this month. Let’s take a closer look.

For those unfamiliar with the business, LondonMetric Property is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Owns, maintains and leases a portfolio of commercial properties across the UK, primarily warehouses for e-commerce businesses.

Mortgage loans have become more expensive as interest rates have risen. As a result, property values ​​have dropped. And since REITs typically trade close to the net asset value of their real estate portfolios, these types of stocks have plummeted. Looking at LondonMetric in particular, the stock has lost nearly 30% in the last 12 months.

Disappointingly for shareholders, the decline in market cap has boosted the dividend yield. And now it’s sitting at a delicious 5.3%.

Is this sustainable? In my opinion, yes. Or at least the hikes provided by its latest earnings report, which saw occupancy rise to 99.1%, net rental income up 11%, and dividend per share up 2.7%.

Moreover, this growth will potentially accelerate. Management recently announced plans to acquire one of its key competitors for $198.6 million. The transaction is expected to increase rental income by an additional 18.2 million while expanding LondonMetrics’ national presence.

What are the risks?

Cash flow and growth are going in the right direction, but there’s no guarantee that this will continue. Interest rate hikes to combat inflation may not be over, putting further pressure on the group’s share price and debt management costs.

Meanwhile, the latest acquisition announcement has some investors nervous. LondonMetric ended up paying a premium of around 34.3%. It’s certainly not as drastic as some of the other acquisition deals we’ve seen over the past few years. However, given the current economic environment, real estate companies come with a hefty price tag to pay.

If consolidation of rival real estate portfolios is an issue, the deal could backfire and incur additional costs that could damage the dividend yield.

But given that this possibility already appears to be partially reflected in the stock price, it’s a risk I’m taking with my income portfolio.

The company has an impressive consistent track record of incrementally increasing rental income and dividends. And while further declines in real estate valuations are likely to drive share prices down over the next decade, this downward pressure is likely to be negligible.

