EXCLUSIVE: US claims Iran claims naval alliance with Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries defy reason





BEIRUT A US military official told Breaking Defense today that an Iranian claim that Tehran will soon establish a naval alliance with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries defies reason.

It defies reason that Iran, the number one cause of regional instability, claims to want to form a naval security alliance to protect the very waters it threatens, the spokesman for the US 5th Fleet and Combined Marine Forces, Cmdr. said Tim Hawkins. He said that in the past two years alone, Iran had attacked or seized 15 internationally flagged merchant ships.

Actions matter, which is why we are strengthening the defense around the Strait of Hormuz with partners, Hawkins said.

Earlier in the day, Iranian state-linked media reported that Navy Commander Shahram Irani said Iran and Saudi Arabia, along with three other Gulf states, namely the United Arab Emirates , Qatar and Bahrain, planned to form a naval alliance that would also include Iraq. , India and Pakistan. Although Irani did not elaborate on details, he said regional countries have realized that only cooperation between them brings security to the region.

The claim by a single Iranian military officer is certain to raise skeptical eyebrows away from the US 5th Fleet, which is based in Bahrain, as it would not only mean that relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia have grown sufficiently warmed up for a military alliance, but also long-time antagonists India and Pakistan would also cooperate closely on the high seas. As of the date of this report, the foreign ministries of the countries allegedly involved have not publicly responded to the Iranian request. (Senior officials from Iran, Saudi Arabia and India met late last week at the BRICS emerging economies session in South Africa.)

As recently as February, the United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council, which includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, issued a joint statement “condemning[ing] The Iranians have continued their policies of destabilization” in the region.

Iran’s claim came days after another teaser, this one from the United Arab Emirates in which the Foreign Ministry said the nation had withdrawn from the United Arab Emirates-led Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). United States in the Gulf. This claim, denied by the United States, has also been met with skepticism by some observers.

“You can’t withdraw from something that doesn’t have official members. The CMF is entirely on a voluntary basis. You can suspend participation, you can show up and bring little or no maritime assets, … none of this is mandatory. It’s not like it’s a permanent working group, Bilal Saab, senior fellow and director of the defense and security program at the Middle East Institute, said of the UAE announcement.

Saab added that Abu Dhabi is obviously unhappy with [the US]. So it’s their way of communicating with [the US] their dissatisfaction. This is all political, in my mind.

Just last week, the United States and the United Arab Emirates jointly patrolled the Gulf of Oman.

Last week, the United States and the United Arab Emirates conducted a bilateral patrol in the Gulf of Oman when the UAEN Sagar (P 155) sailed alongside the USS McFaul (DDG 74), May 24 . The opportunity allowed the two partners to rehearse maneuvers at sea, carry out communication exercises and strengthen interoperability. pic.twitter.com/IeFlXNp9x8

– US Naval Forces Central Command / US 5th Fleet (@US5thFleet) June 1, 2023

The CMF is a multinational maritime partnership of 38 nations, including the countries Iran claimed to be allied with, which aims to counter illicit non-state actors on the high seas and promote security and stability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://breakingdefense.com/2023/06/exclusive-us-says-irans-claimed-naval-alliance-with-saudi-gulf-nations-defies-reason/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

