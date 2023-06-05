UK trial for cancer breath test reaches final stage | cancer





In GP surgeries, simply blowing into a bag can show that a patient has cancer. This is the goal of an ambitious new project undergoing final clinical trials in the UK. If successful, the cancer breath test could be used within a few years to pinpoint various tumors at an early stage of development.

The technology is primarily aimed at detecting bowel cancer, including cancer of the esophagus, stomach, pancreas and colon, but can also be used to pinpoint cases of liver cancer. Overall, these tumors account for more than 20% of all cancer cases worldwide, said project leader Professor George Hanna of Imperial College London. We’ve been working on this technology for more than 15 years, and we’re now at the stage where it’s going into final clinical trials, he told The Observer.

If this is successful, we could see cancer breath tests deployed in doctors’ surgeries within a few years.

Hanna said the test took advantage of the fact that concentrations of various volatile compounds in the gut change when tumors start to grow there. Some volatiles increase as cancer progresses and some decrease, he said. We selected a panel of 15 of these chemicals that specifically respond to tumor arrival.

Changes in the concentration of these volatiles affect the amount exhaled. By collecting them and analyzing them using special algorithms, we can pinpoint exactly what type of tumor is forming.

After the patient inhales into the bag, the exhaled air is transferred to a stainless steel tube and the gas is passed over the absorbent material. This material is placed in a mass spectrometer that can measure the levels of various volatiles.

We can detect these substances in very small amounts, down to parts per billion, Hanna added. Depending on the mutations identified by this method, it can tell if you have cancer of the esophagus, stomach, pancreas, colon, or liver.

The main goal of this technology is to streamline the procedure for patients who currently have to undergo lengthy, invasive and costly tests. In contrast, breath tests provide very quick answers. Since the system is likely to be automated, it will be relatively inexpensive. If a positive result is obtained, the patient is sent for further confirmation of the diagnosis before treatment begins.

“We’ve been working on this technology for a long time, and early clinical trials have shown it to work,” says Hanna. We’re doing definitive trials now, after that we’ll have to get regulatory approval, so I estimate it’s another five years or so before we can start and run cancer breath screening in GP surgeries.

It’s certainly a technology that’s been in development for a long time, but when you think about it, it’s a logical goal. Dogs can smell cancer in humans. There are also breathalyzers that can detect chemicals in your breath. Therefore, creating a cancer breath test was an inevitable goal.

Hanna will be giving a public demonstration of her cancer breathing test technology at the Great Exhibition Road festival in London on 17-18 June. We’re not actually testing people for cancer. However, we will show you how easy it is to take a breath test.

