The United States reached an agreement on the debt ceiling. Here’s what could be next for Treasuries investors





The worst of the debt ceiling crisis is over now that lawmakers have passed a bill and sent it to President Joe Biden for signature, but investors are about to see an influx of Treasuries come in on the market. Indeed, even if Congress has agreed to raise the debt ceiling and cut public spending for two years, the Treasury itself will still have to rebuild its cash reserves in its general account. The Treasury’s general account operating cash balance was less than $50 billion as of June 1, and the agency will need to issue new bonds to fill its coffers. Rebuilding the general account balance to a $700 billion target for the fourth quarter means the agency will have to issue some $730 billion in Treasuries over the next three months, or about $1.25 trillion of issues from June to December, according to Morgan Stanley. A massive issuance of new treasury bills could drive down the prices of assets in investors’ portfolios. However, “natural buyers”, in the form of money market funds and banks, will emerge to grab the new issues, according to Gene Tannuzzo, global head of fixed income at Columbia Threadneedle. “There’s enough pent-up demand to feed the beast if the Treasury spends money,” he said. “They can absorb that.” As large investors snap up the new Treasuries, the extent to which individual investors profit will also depend on the policy direction of the Federal Reserve. If the central bank keeps rates stable, income-oriented investors who have put their money into short-term Treasuries at attractive yields might be able to do so for a bit longer, Tannuzzo said. Investors’ concern was that if the Federal Reserve cut rates, holders of short-term bonds would face reinvestment risk in which they could not find sufficiently attractive returns elsewhere once their holdings matured. US6M US3M YTD line 6-month and 3-month treasury bill yields 1-month treasury bills returned 5.25% on Friday, while 6-month treasury bills yielded 5.49%. “As you go over the debt cap, getting paid on your money is always a concern, and doing that with treasury bills where you’re still getting a 5% yield is attractive,” Tannuzzo said. Increase your holdings Keep in mind your long-term goals and the composition of your portfolio. “While short-term price declines are possible, investors should review their portfolios and consider the long-term benefits of maintaining a diversified allocation that includes Treasuries,” said James Shagawat, Certified Financial Planner and Partner Advisor at AdvicePeriod. Another reason to proceed with caution: “In a rising rate environment, if you needed to take money out early, you could suffer a loss if rates rose,” Chief Financial Analyst Greg McBride warned. at Bankrate. “Don’t be in a hurry to pile on a deadline longer than the expected duration.” Having a financial plan and asset allocation that reflects your goals allows investors to tune out the noise of debt ceiling talks and other developments, he said. Shagawat said he likes treasury bills for retirement cash flow, but recent high treasury bond yields worked so he bought six-month bills to help fund the short-term goal of her child’s tuition. “Interest rates have been so low, and seeing 4%, 5% on Treasury bills, you can make money on silver, and that’s wonderful,” Shagawat said. – CNBC’s Michael Bloom contributed to this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/04/the-us-reached-a-deal-on-the-debt-ceiling-heres-what-might-be-next-for-investors-in-treasurys.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

