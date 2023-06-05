US jets chase light planes over Washington DC before they crash in Virginia | washington d.c.





US authorities dispatched fighter jets to intercept an unresponsive light aircraft that violated airspace over the Washington DC area and then crashed into mountainous terrain in southwestern Virginia, officials said.

Four people were on board the Cessna Citation plane, according to CNN, which cites an unnamed source.

US fighter jets caused a sonic boom over Washington DC on Sunday as they rushed to overtake the light aircraft, causing some residents to panic briefly.

A US official said fighter jets did not cause the crash.

The U.S. military attempted to establish contact with the pilot, who was unresponsive, until the Cessna subsequently crashed near George Washington National Forest in Virginia, Air Force Command said. North American Aerospace Defense (Norad) in a statement.

Norad planes were allowed to travel at supersonic speeds and a sonic boom may have been heard by locals, the statement said, adding that Norad planes also used flares in an attempt to attract the driver’s attention.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna took off Sunday from Elizabethtown, Tennessee, and was heading to Long Islands MacArthur Airport.

According to flight tracking website Flight Aware, the plane appeared to reach the New York area and made a nearly 180-degree turn, flying straight over DC, with the flight ending in Virginia.

The sound boom caused dismay to many residents of the capital region, who took to Twitter to report hearing a loud noise that shook the floor and walls. Several residents said they heard the noise as far north as Virginia and Maryland.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report

