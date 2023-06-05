Michael van Gerwen: Dutchman wins US Darts Masters title at Madison Square Garden | Darts News





Michael van Gerwen produced a ruthless display to shut out North American champion Jeff Smith 8-0 and clinch his second US Darts Masters title in New York on Saturday.

Van Gerwen cruised to victory on a night of exceptional action at Madison Square Garden, claiming the £20,000 top prize and securing a record 18th World Series of Darts title.

“This was our second year here at Madison Square Garden and I’ve never won a title at a venue as iconic as this, so that’s another title on the to-do list!”

The Dutchman arrived in New York after securing a record seventh Premier League crown last Thursday, and he capped a memorable 10 days adding to his Big Apple title tally.

Van Gerwen kicked off his campaign with a 6-2 victory over Canadian newcomer Jake Macmillan, before defeating Michael Smith conqueror Jim Long by the same scoreline in Saturday’s opener.

The Dutchman then fought back 6-4 to thwart Rob Cross in a thrilling semi-final, challenging the former world champion’s 170 and 122 finishes to win a classic.

Cross wired the bull for a spectacular 167 finish in the decider, but Van Gerwen missed a comprehensive winner in Saturday’s showpiece, demolishing Smith 8-0 to create another slice of history.

“It means a lot to me to win this trophy,” insisted Van Gerwen, competing in his 50th World Series of Darts event.

“I had three big wins, but the match against Rob Cross was a little weird.

“You have to try to stay focused. It’s not easy but I managed to do it, and finishing it with an 11 dart always gives you a lot of pleasure.

“Jeff definitely ran out of steam in the final. He had a really tough day and that’s part of darts unfortunately, but I took advantage of it. I’m glad I won. I’m a proud man.”

The World Series of Darts continues next month with the inaugural Poland Darts Masters at COS Torwar in Warsaw on July 7-8.

2023 US Darts MastersEvening SessionQuarterfinalsMichael van Gerwen 6-2 Jim LongRob Cross 6-2 Dimitri Van den BerghLuke Humphries 6-4 Gerwyn PriceJeff Smith 6-2 Nathan Aspinall

Semi-finalsMichael van Gerwen 7-6 Rob CrossJeff Smith 7-6 Luke Humphries

Final Michael van Gerwen 8-0 Jeff Smith

Watch the Darts World Cup on Sky Sports

Simon Whitlock and Damon Heta will defend their World Cup of Darts titles

The annual World Cup of Darts will expand to 40 teams from the previous 32 in a revamped format that will include a group stage and doubles matches throughout four days of action at Frankfurt’s Eissporthalle from 15 to June 18 as Australia defend the title.

In a dramatic change from previous years, the tournament will see Iceland, Ukraine and Bahrain set to make their debuts.

Watch all the World Cup of Darts action from June 15-18 – live on Sky Sports.

