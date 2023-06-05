13-year-old Jaden Soong could become youngest US Open qualifier





There could be a middle schooler at the US Open this month.

Jaden Soong, a 13-year-old golf prodigy, will miss school on Monday to play in the final round of US Open qualifying at Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles, 10 days before the major tournament begins at Los Angeles Country Club.

If Soong qualified, he would become the youngest golfer to ever play at a US Open; Andy Zhang was 14 when he participated in the 2012 US Open at the Olympic in San Francisco.

Standing 5-foot-2 and 115 pounds, Soong can throw the ball up to 280 yards with his pilot and the Burbank native impressed many in the first qualifying round.

“I expect some people to be a bit shocked and surprised,” Soong, a seventh-grader at Thomas Starr King Middle School, told USA Today ahead of Monday’s 36-hole qualifying round.

Jaden Soong could become the youngest ever to earn a US Open berth this year. Instagram/@jadenrsoong Jaden Soong has a shot at qualifying for the US Open on Monday. Instagram/@jadenrsoong Jaden Soong’s congratulatory letter on earning a spot in the final qualifying round for the US Open.Instagram/@jadenrsoong

In the tournament’s first qualifying round last month, Soong landed a 12-foot playoff putt to secure his place in Monday’s final round.

The shot made him the youngest player to reach the final stage of US Open qualifying.

I love golf more than anything else I can imagine, Soong told the Los Angeles Times recently.

Jaden Soong, 13, attends Thomas Starr King Middle School.Instagram/@jadenrsoong Jaden SoongInstagram/@jadenrsoong

Soong, who is scheduled to tee off at 11:55 a.m. ET on Monday, will play about half an hour from home if he qualifies for the US Open.

“That would be really cool and exciting,” Soong told USA Today. “I don’t really put too much into it, because I kind of want to go there with no expectations.”

