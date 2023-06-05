US and UK navies say they responded to a distress call as Iranian Revolutionary Guards harassed the ship





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) The US Navy said on Monday its sailors and the UK’s Royal Navy came to the aid of a ship in the crucial Strait of Hormuz after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized it harassed.

Three fast-attacking Guards ships with armed troops on board approached the merchant vessel at close range on Sunday afternoon, the U.S. Navy said in a statement. He offered black-and-white images he said came from a US Navy Boeing P-8 Poseidon, which showed three small vessels in close proximity to the commercial vessel.

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul and the Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster responded to the incident, with the Lancaster launching a helicopter.

The situation defused about an hour later when the merchant vessel confirmed the fast attack craft had left the scene, the Navy said. The merchant vessel continued to transit through the Strait of Hormuz without further incident.

The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, sees 20% of the world’s oil pass through.

Although the Navy has not identified the vessel involved, MarineTraffic.com vessel tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press showed that the Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier Venture erratically altered course while that he was crossing the strait at the time of the incident. Its location also matched information about the incident provided by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a British military operation overseeing traffic in the area. The ship also looked similar to images released by the Navy.

The vessels’ registered manager, Trust Bulkers of Athens, Greece, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iranian state media and the Revolutionary Guards did not immediately acknowledge the incident. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This latest incident comes after a series of maritime incidents involving Iran following the United States’ unilateral withdrawal from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018.

The alleged US seizure of the Suez Rajan, a tanker linked to a US private equity firm suspected of transporting sanctioned Iranian crude off the coast of Singapore, likely prompted Tehran to recently seize the Islands-flagged tanker Advantage Sweet Marshall. This vessel was transporting Kuwaiti crude oil for energy company Chevron Corp. of San Ramon, California.

Although authorities have not acknowledged the seizure of Suez Rajans, the vessel is now off the coast of Galveston, Texas, according to vessel tracking data analyzed by the AP.

Meanwhile, Iran separately seized the Niovi, a Panamanian-flagged tanker, as it left a dry dock in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, bound for Fujairah on the east coast of the United Arab Emirates. Although it is not carrying any cargo, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence seen by the AP showed that the Niovi in ​​July 2020 received oil from a vessel known at the time as Oman Pride.

In August 2021, the U.S. Treasury sanctioned the Oman Pride and others associated with the ship for their involvement in an international oil smuggling ring that supported Quds Force, the Guards expeditionary unit that operates across the Middle East. Purported emails posted online by Wikiran, a website that solicits leaked Islamic Republic documents, suggest that the cargo carried by the Niovi was sold to companies in China without permission.

Satellite images analyzed by the AP show these two ships anchored off Bandar Abbas, Iran.

The recent seizures have put new pressure on the United States, long the guarantor of the security of the Arab countries of the Gulf. The United Arab Emirates claimed last week that it had earlier withdrawn its participation in a joint naval command called the Combined Maritime Forces, although the United States Navy said it was still part of the group. Meanwhile, the US military’s central command said on Saturday its chief visited the region, met with Emirati leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed common regional security concerns as well as security partnerships between the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

Commanders of the US, UK and French navies based in the Middle East last month also transited the Strait of Hormuz on Friday aboard a US warship, a sign of their unified approach to keeping the crucial waterway open after that Iran seized the two tankers.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/iran-tanker-seizures-us-uk-navy-revolutionary-guard-a8996a3dccccc82f8fa8d8bf263c9cfb The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos