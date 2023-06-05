McCarthy hails US debt ceiling deal, House conservatives divided





WASHINGTON, June 4 (Reuters) – U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday hailed the debt ceiling deal he brokered with Democratic President Joe Biden, but a prominent House curator warned that McCarthy had “credibility issues” that could prompt some Republicans to seek his ouster as the top Republican in Congress.

Rep. Ken Buck, a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, said the deal failed to deliver the deeper spending cuts McCarthy promised his party when he ran for office. presidency in January.

The debt ceiling agreement keeps fiscal year 2024 spending at this year’s level, allowing for a 1% increase for fiscal year 2025. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says the deal Reduce deficits by about $1.5 trillion over a decade from the current law baseline. forecast.

In late April, House Republicans passed a bill demanding $4.8 trillion in deficit reduction over 10 years in exchange for raising the debt ceiling, dragging Biden into negotiations that led to a approval of the agreement by the Senate on Thursday.

When asked if the Freedom Caucus would seek a vote to oust McCarthy in response to the deal, Buck told CNN’s State of the Union program, “I don’t know if the motion to rescind is going to happen right away. I know President McCarthy has credibility issues.”

To win the presidency in a heated election process in January, McCarthy agreed to change rules that allow a single member to force a vote to oust him, making him unusually vulnerable to hardline Republican conservatives.

Other Republicans rushed to McCarthy’s defense a day after Biden signed into law legislation that suspends the debt ceiling until Jan. 1, 2025, averting what would have been a disastrous U.S. default that was expected on Monday. .

“President McCarthy’s position is absolutely secure,” U.S. Representative Garret Graves, a Republican from Louisiana who helped broker the debt ceiling deal, told CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

McCarthy told Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that the deal marks a rare reduction in non-defense discretionary spending, prevents the hiring of more Internal Revenue Service officers next year and increases funding for defense and veterans.

“It’s not perfect but it’s the beginning of a shift” on spending, he said. “Now we have to do the rest of the work.”

DEAL PASSES IN A DIVIDED CONGRESS

Buck said McCarthy promised Republicans he would cut spending levels to fiscal 2022 levels, not the higher 2023 levels agreed to in the deal, making the deal a loss for the party.

To regain the confidence of conservatives, Buck added that McCarthy’s future actions must “involve responsible spending” and stop relying on votes from Democrats as he did to pass the debt ceiling suspension.

The deal was approved by 149 House Republicans and 165 Democrats, strong majorities from both parties. About half of the 76 Republicans who did not vote were from the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus group, while 46 mostly progressive Democrats opposed the deal, saying it imposed tough job requirements on poor families who receive food or cash assistance and others who face barriers to employment. .

They also criticized provisions that could lead to an end to the student debt payment pause for young people and the streamlining of approvals for fossil fuel industry projects that environmentalists oppose, two key constituencies for the Democrats.

On Friday, Fitch Ratings would keep the top U.S. credit rating on “negative watch” until the third quarter amid concerns over repeated debt ceiling difficulties, as well as rising debt and deficits.

When asked if she was concerned about a ratings downgrade, White House Budget Director Shalanda Young told CNN that the Biden administration did not control Fitch’s evaluation process, but had warned of the potential costs of a debt ceiling.

“It’s bad for the country. It’s bad for the global economy,” added Young, who helped broker the deal.

(This story has been reclassified to fix the word order in the title)

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Aurora Ellis

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/mccarthy-lauds-debt-us-ceiling-deal-house-conservatives-divided-2023-06-04/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

