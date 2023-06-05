



A slew of colorful headlines like “US Air Force denies running simulation in which AI drone killed operator” has gone viral following a report of a virtual test in which a military AI developed unorthodox strategies to achieve his goal. It came just days after a warning about the existential threats posed by AI from industry figures. It was too good to be true, but maybe that’s not what matters in the long run.

In the original version, Col. Tucker Cinco Hamilton, USAF AI Test and Operations Chief, described a simulated test involving an AI-controlled drone that had been instructed to destroy enemy air defense systems. .

The system started to realize that even though it identified the threat, the human operator sometimes told it not to kill that threat, but it got its points by killing that threat, Hamilton said, during Future Combat Air and Space Capabilities Summit in London. . “So what did he do? He killed the operator. He killed the operator because that person was preventing him from accomplishing his goal.”

When this option was removed, the AI ​​instead attacked the operators’ communication link, to prevent them from hindering its mission.

The Air Force is equipping its missile-equipped Reapers with AI… but one of the drones hasn’t actually… [+] try eliminating its operator as some recent reports suggest.

US Department of Defense

A USAF spokesperson was quick to deny that such a test ever took place and suggested that Hamilton’s account was anecdotal rather than literal, which of course it was.

Hamilton himself quickly backtracked, stating in an update that instead of being a war game, simulation or exercise, the events he described were the result of a thought experiment. and that he had misspoken when he described it as a mock test.

We have never conducted this experiment, nor would we need it to realize this is a plausible result, Hamilton said. He argued that the script was a valid representation of the potential dangers of AI.

Although this retraction also received some media coverage, it was already far too late. A lie will go around the world while the truth pulls its boots as the old adage goes, and that’s truer than ever in the age of social media. The correction will at best only reach a fraction of the people who heard the original story.

The problem is that the tale of a creation turning against its maker is incredibly appealing. Mary Shelleys Frankenstein is often seen as the classic example of this trope, although it is not the true story of the book, this version has become entrenched in popular consciousness. Computers, AI, and robots gone wrong are one of SF’s most established clichés, from 2001’s HAL 9000 to Skynets Terminators, Matrix, Westworld, Blade Runner, and more.

The public perception that robots will inevitably go rogue and attack humans, fueled by a myriad of SF… [+] stories, quickly derail rational discussions about the real issues at hand.

AFP via Getty Images

This story seems to be popular because, at heart, humans love scary stories, and nothing is scarier than the unknown. For those who do not understand it, the AI ​​appears almost magical, a being endowed with a will and an intelligence of its own, which could threaten us. As long as people believe it, the horror stories will keep coming.

Broader education about the limits of AI might help, but our love of apocalyptic horror stories might still win out, researcher Beth Singler told New Scientist.

Such horror stories make robots or AI-controlled weapons more difficult to develop and use. Even if political leaders understand the technology, it still needs to earn the trust of those who will work with it.

If soldiers don’t trust the system, they won’t want to use it, national security consultant Zachary Kallenborn told Forbes.

Such stories may have been a factor in the US military’s long delays in fielding remote-controlled armed ground robots, while the Air Force has flown armed drones for decades. When three SWORDS robots were deployed to Iraq in 2007, they were brought back never to see action due to reported instances of uncommanded movements. The media turned this into SWORDS swinging his weapons and threatening to open fire like Robocops ED 209; the mundane reality was a loose wire and a case where a robot slid backwards on a slope when a motor burned out.

The US military’s armed robot program has remained in limbo since then, while Russia has used armed (remote-controlled) Uran-9 robots in action.

Another 2007 title, Robot Cannon Kills 9, Wounds 14 describes an incident in which a computerized South African anti-aircraft gun apparently spun out of control and began firing at people, only to be stopped when a brave soldier came in to disable it. The truth, a day or two later, was duller again: the gun was at the end of a row of several guns and accidentally fired a single burst of 15-20 rounds into the line of guns, causing a large number of victims.

The military will continue to advance with AI, mirroring the Air Force’s plan to add artificial intelligence to its Reaper drone force. Such projects will always cause deep breathing among the media, the public and the legislators they elect. The pervasive Frankenstein/Terminator narrative, drowning out discussion of the real issues surrounding autonomous weapons such as ethical considerations, liability, lowering thresholds, algorithmic biases, and digital dehumanization.

As has often been noted, most pilots dislike drones, especially when they are better than humans. Fighter pilot Colonel Tucker may not be quite the advocate AI pilots need. The history of rogue drones will be part of AI folklore, and Tucker’s words may have done much to ensure that AI development is controlled, regulated, and restrained in the Air Force. The simulated drone attack never happened in real life, but it might not be as big as people remember,

