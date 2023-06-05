US Navy shows ‘dangerous interaction’ of Chinese warship near Taiwan





TAIPEI/BEIJING, June 5 (Reuters) – The U.S. Navy released video of what it called a “dangerous interaction” in the Taiwan Strait, in which a Chinese warship crossed ahead of a U.S. destroyer in the sensitive waterway, a risky operation incident amid deteriorating Sino-US relations.

The encounter comes as the two countries have blamed each other for failing to hold military talks – with disagreements between the two over everything from trade and Taiwan to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – and looms large. specter of future confrontations that could spin out of control.

The US military said the USS Chung-Hoon, a destroyer; and Canada’s HSMC Montreal, a frigate, were on a “routine” transit of the strait on Saturday when the Chinese ship cut in front of the American vessel, approaching within 150 yards (137 yards).

In the video, released by the US Navy on Sunday evening, a Chinese warship can clearly be seen sailing the Chung-Hoon’s path in calm waters. The Chung-Hoon does not change course.

A voice can be heard in English, apparently radioing the Chinese vessel, warning against “attempts to limit freedom of navigation”, although the exact wording is unclear due to wind noise.

China did not comment directly on the US criticism of the meeting, and its Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

On Saturday night, the Chinese military chastised the United States and Canada for “deliberately causing risk” with the rare joint sailing.

Chinese military commentator Song Zhongping told Reuters the “point-blank interception” was a demonstration of both the capabilities and “courage” of the Chinese navy.

“The more intense the US provocation, the stronger China’s countermeasures,” Song said.

[1/2] Chinese warship Luyang III sails near the U.S. destroyer USS Chung-Hoon, seen from the deck of the U.S. destroyer, in the Taiwan Strait June 3, 2023, in this screenshot from a video for distribution. Defense Visual/Document News Distribution Service via REUTERS

It was the second such meeting in recent days.

On May 26, a Chinese fighter jet carried out an “unnecessarily aggressive” maneuver near a US military aircraft over the South China Sea in international airspace, according to the United States.

“It seems to me that Beijing has ordered its forces to react more assertively against what it believes to be encroachment by US and allied forces,” said Derek Grossman, senior defense analyst at the RAND Corporation, an American think tank.

“In doing so, China only increases the risk of miscalculations – namely accidental collisions of ships or planes – which could then escalate into armed conflict,” he added.

In 2001, an American spy plane made an emergency landing on the Chinese island of Hainan after colliding with a Chinese fighter jet, whose pilot died.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry on Sunday called China’s actions with US and Canadian ships a ‘provocation’ and said it was the common responsibility of free and democratic countries to maintain peace and stability in the strait .

“Any action aimed at increasing tension and danger will not contribute to regional security,” he said in a statement.

The ministry called on China to respect the right to freedom of navigation.

China regards Taiwan as its own territory, a claim the Taipei government strongly rejects.

Beijing has stepped up military and political pressure in an attempt to force Taiwan to accept its sovereignty, including by staging regular exercises near the island.

